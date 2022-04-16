"We get it": WB Games acknowledges that players want the Unforgivable Curse in Hogwarts Legacy

The developers of Hogwarts Legacy have promised a magical experience like never before when players finally get to step into the wizarding world of the title. They are trying to bring the vast world of Harry Potter to life with remarkable fidelity and attention to detail. Fans have already noted how majestic Hogwarts looks in the gameplay reveal in the State of Play video in March.

The developers had earlier hinted that Hogwarts Legacy would have a morality system. Not only is this system becoming a staple in storytelling, especially in RPGs, but it also allows them to include the possibility of the protagonist becoming a dark wizard.

The 14-minute gameplay trailer did show a glimpse of the player's character using the Killing Curse. In a recent Twitter post, WB Games even acknowledged the players' wish to cast the same in-game.

Of all the creative spells in the Potterverse, players will be eager to cast the Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy

Consisting of Imperius Curse (Imperio), Cruciatus Curse (Crucio), and the Killing Curse (Avada Kedavra), the Unforgivable Curses are powerful and sinister spells in the Potterverse used freely by those who practice Dark Arts. Casting any one of them on another human being will result in the caster being sent to Azkaban with a life sentence without parole.

However, these Curses have been used numerous times during the original Harry Potter saga, with Harry himself casting Imperio and Crucio in a few instances in the war against Voldemort. So, once the reveal trailer was released back in 2020, players were eagerly waiting to see if these infamous spells would make an appearance in the game.

The gameplay reveal trailer featured the protagonist issue a green burst of magic while uttering the Killing Curse around the 14-minute mark on an unidentifiable subject. This was more than enough to send fans into a tizzy as it not only confirmed that at least one of these Curses is a part of the game, but also that the player's character will likely have an opportunity to cast it.

This morbid wish of the community has also been noted by WB Games as they posted a short montage of the powers of the player's character with the caption:

"We get it, you all really want to cast an unforgivable curse."

The protagonist may also be exempt from any repercussions from using an Unforgivable Curse because of the impending goblin rebellion. The developers can make these Curses unlockable options depending on the choices the player makes during their playthrough. Ideally, there would also be in-game deterrents to impede players from abusing the mechanic willy-nilly.

Clearly, these little communications from the developers endear them to players who have been waiting for Hogwarts Legacy for a long time. Previously, the developers had shown a glimpse of a bug that made a centaur to glitch and fly across the screen. Fans definitely enjoyed the humor in the clip and appreciated them for being transparent.

Discussing Hogwarts Legacy's story, the official website states:

"Players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s as they embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. They will grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions, taming magical beasts and more."

Come 2022's holiday season, players will step in as fifth-year students enrolled at Hogwarts. They will be able to attend classes, hone their magical abilities, learn spells, potions and about magical beasts. Hogwarts Legacy is slated to be one of the biggest games of the year.

