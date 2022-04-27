Who will be the protagonist of Hogwarts Legacy?

The protagonist of Hogwarts Legacy is not the famous Harry Potter or any one of the trio. Instead, it is a yet unknown character whose history has not yet been revealed with the ability to channel the mysterious ancient powers. The players themselves will get to dictate the protagonist's actions by etching their legacy into the annals of the wizarding world, be it for good or evil.

When Hogwarts Legacy is finally released, it will be a dream come true for the countless Potterheads waiting for it for years. Getting a Hogwarts acceptance letter has been a childhood dream for everyone who grew up in the world of Harry Potter. They are finally going to get to immerse themselves in the experience.

Everything known about the protagonist of Hogwarts Legacy

WB Games Avalanche has been careful not to reveal many details about the identity or importance of the player character. Players will get to step into the famous school of wizardry and witchcraft as a fifth-year student. They will be able to attend classes, learn the nitty-gritties of magic, and explore the wizarding world's expanse.

The gameplay reveals also showcased the distinctness of the protagonist. Players can manipulate the Ancient Magic that is resurging. Along with Professor Eleazar Fig, the player character will try and decipher the resurgence of this forgotten power, tackle the rumors of a mounting goblin rebellion, and protect Hogwarts from any impending threats.

The protagonist is unique to whatever is happening in the in-game world. As the Wizarding World website notes:

"This preview seems to allude to the fact that our character is very special. And as the voiceover mentions, they may have a little something to do with ‘the fate of the entire wizarding world’."

Thestrals (Image via Avalanche)

This is further proven because the protagonist can see thestrals in Hogwarts Legacy, as shown in the gameplay reveal where the player character is feeding a baby thestral. This breed of winged horses is scarce and is only visible to those who have at least once witnessed death.

In the original saga, readers will remember that Harry Potter and Luna Lovegood were able to see these special creatures. The protagonist being able to see them must refer to them having witnessed death. This could also tie into an unknown reason for being admitted to Hogwarts in their fifth year.

Merlin's puzzles (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

The most popular speculation among fans of the game has been the discussions regarding the blood status and the lineage of Hogwarts Legacy's protagonist. For many, the player character is likely to be a descendant of one of the most powerful wizards of all time.

They cite several hints and indications to justify their theory. The gameplay reveals it is replete with nods and mentions of Merlin, with players able to solve the great man's riddles and puzzles beyond the walls of the castle. The ability to see thestrals might hint toward a tragic chapter involving their family.

Explaining the story of the game, the official website states:

"Players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s as they embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. They will grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions, taming magical beasts, and more."

WB Games Avalanche will get the opportunity to weave a properly fleshed-out backstory for the protagonist of Hogwarts Legacy for players to build upon. Although there is a long wait ahead of them, players will eagerly wait for the developers to reveal further details about the protagonist.

Edited by Srijan Sen