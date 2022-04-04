"Do we have a family?": Fans speculate about the lineage of the protagonist in Hogwarts Legacy

The March gameplay reveal of Hogwarts Legacy showcased a fresh, in-depth look at the wizarding world of the upcoming RPG and the various characters and beasts that inhabit it. The trailer was packed with a number of interesting details about the mechanics and the narrative of the game.

Even though the player character will be customizable, the extent of which is yet unknown, fans are wondering about the lineage and family of the same.

Players will be allowed to customize their witch or wizard with the clip showing a couple of different physical features and attire available. They must then choose their respective houses after which they can attend classes to learn various subjects. The notion of family and bloodline runs deep in the Potterverse, and fans are eager to learn more about the protagonist.

What is the history of the protagonist in Hogwarts Legacy?

The main character of the original saga lacked any immediate family when the readers first met him. Fans have been wondering if there will be any family present for the protagonist of Hogwarts Legacy either. The Reddit post by u/MasterRyugu posits a number of possibilities that not only discuss the lineage of the player character but also wonder about the reason behind the character's late admission.

The protagonist being a descendant of the wizard Merlin has been speculated upon by a number of fans of the forum. Merlin was mentioned indirectly by the gameplay reveal, alluding to puzzles left by him that can be solved by players. Given the presence of Ancient Magic, it may not be a stretch to think that the player is related to the great medieval wizard.

One comment on u/MasterRyugu's post notes that the player character can see Thestrals. These rare creatures can only be seen by someone who has witnessed death. In the original saga, Luna Lovegood and Harry Potter could see these magnificent beasts. It is thus likely that some sort of tragedy had befallen the protagonist before their late admission.

Another point of contention discussed in the comments is whether the main character was pureblood, half-blood, or Muggle-born. At the very moment, there are no concrete indications as to which of these three the protagonist is. A fact that further complicates this discussion is the character's ability to utilize Ancient Magic.

Discussing Hogwart Legacy's story, the official website states:

"Players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s as they embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. They will grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions, taming magical beasts, and more."

The developers will have to explain the character's late admission as a fifth-year student in Hogwarts Legacy and create a backstory that substantiates why and how they can use Ancient Magic and see Thestrals.

Fans have a long wait ahead of them to quench their curiosity as the gameplay reveal confirmed Hogwarts Legacy will be released during the Holiday 2022 period. Till then, they will have to make do with speculation and discussion while hoping the developers drop a hint or two on social media.

Edited by Shaheen Banu