Microsoft announced that Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks will conduct their annual gaming showcase on Sunday, June 12 at 10.00 am PDT/1.00 pm EDT, which is usually held in conjunction with E3.

The Xbox & Bethesda Titles Showcase will include upcoming Xbox and PC games, as well as Game Pass releases for Xbox and PC. The presentation will be broadcast on Xbox's YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok pages.

Most Bethesda followers are undoubtedly excited for the company's upcoming video game releases in 2022. Almost every year, Bethesda releases major new games, so gamers can anticipate some surprises at the upcoming showcase. It will be fascinating to see how Bethesda's first full year underneath the Microsoft shell turns out.

Here are the 5 games to expect from the 2022 Xbox & Bethesda Games showcase

5) Redfall

Redfall is an open-world co-op game in which players put up a fight against swarms of vampires using avatars with distinct powers. Although not much of the title has been demonstrated in an official manner, the concept is fascinating, and it will be exciting to see how all this works out after it is released.

The city of Redfall, which has now been overtaken by the blood-drinking creatures of the night, will require players to come together and use traditional firearms and extraordinary skills to defend it. Only one team of four distinct characters can send the vampires straight to hell with team effort and brutality in Redfall, which takes place in an open environment where the sunlight has been blacked out.

4) Indiana Jones

Over the years, there have been various Indiana Jones games, the first of which was released for the Atari 2600. However, the response to such titles has been a mixed one. The storylines of the games have ranged from replicating that of the movies to creating their own journeys. There are hints that the next game will have its own tale to tell.

Despite the fact that it will most likely take years before it is published, there is a lot of anticipation for Indiana Jones' next video game journey, which will also be his first since 2011. Since the franchise has such a large following, Bethesda must get it right.

3) Wolfenstein 3

The Wolfenstein title dates back to the 1981's Castle Wolfenstein and has since inspired a slew of successors. Return to Castle Wolfenstein restarted the series in 2001, and Wolfenstein II: The New Order revived it again in 2014 under MachineGames and Bethesda Softworks.

Wolfenstein III will be the sixth installment in MachineGames' Nazi-hunting shooter franchise. id Software, the creator of the legendary Wolfenstein 3D game from 1992, gave the rights to the Swedish company that went on to create the series' first new installment in five years with Wolfenstein: The New Order in 2014.

2) The Elder Scrolls 6

Bethesda made it perfectly clear when The Elder Scrolls 6 was initially revealed that it wasn't close to being released. The teaser trailer for E3 2018 didn't particularly indicate a launch date or give any details about the game's features.

The game was still in pre-production at the time. Hence, Bethesda did not have anything to present. However, the announcement was still a fantastic one. Skyrim has reigned The Elder Scrolls for a long time, and players were eager for a change.

Bethesda has since shared a few fascinating details about the game. For example, The Elder Scrolls 6 uses the Creation Engine 2 as its development engine. Todd Howard, the game's director and executive producer at Bethesda, also disclosed that The Elder Scrolls 6 employs generative creation to some level, which might aid Bethesda in creating a large area with a lot of environmental features.

1) Starfield

Two of Bethesda Game Studio's devs have characterized Starfield as somehow set in a 'NASA punk world,' while hinting at what players can anticipate when the game releases on November 11.

Due to its enigmatic science-fiction narrative and gorgeous graphic style, Starfield has swiftly become one of Xbox's most-anticipated titles. A handful of photos of Starfield's gameplay were released online in spring 2021, enticing the interest of potential gamers.

Starfield is Bethesda's first brand new IP in almost two decades, and as one of the industry's greatest names in RPG production, expectations are high for this sci-fi title. Starfield is set 300 years in the future, in a realm described as the Settled Systems, which is around 50 light-years beyond Earth's Solar System.

