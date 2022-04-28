Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase (2022) returns this summer: Date, where to watch, games, and more

After a lot of speculation, Microsoft Gaming has officially announced the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, set for this summer. The showcase is set to focus on the upcoming slate of Microsoft Gaming's first-party studios, including both announcements and unannounced titles.

Over the last few years, under the leadership of Phil Spencer, Microsoft's gaming division Xbox has gone through a true renaissance period. Going from the verge of closing down to not only becoming one of the biggest developers and publishers, but an industry leader setting examples like the Game Pass and backward compatibility, Xbox has had an amazing tenure with promises for a greater future.

Xbox @Xbox



Catch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12:

Following the seven billion dollar acquisition of Zenimax Entertainment, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks and its associating studios, Microsoft hosted the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase last year, where they showcased the upcoming slate of Age of Empires IV, Flight Simulator, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, and the re-reveal of Bethesda's upcoming space RPG, Starfield.

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase (2022) set for June 12, 2022

Fans have been expecting a showcase of Xbox and Bethesda's upcoming slate for the summer. Since the release of Halo Infinite late last year, apart from the live service titles, updates on Xbox's first-party slate have gone more or less silent.

The Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase, set for June 12, 2022, is expected to finally break that floodgate and showcase the slate for the rest of 2022 and early 2023.

The showcase will be streamed live in over 30 different languages on all of Xbox's social media, including YouTube.com/Xbox, Twitch.tv/Xbox, Twitch.tv/Xbox, Twitter.com/Xbox, Facebook.com/Xbox, and TikTok.com/@Xbox.

The timing for the showcase for all regions is as follows:

10.00 am PST

1.00 pm EST

06.00 pm BST

07.00 pm CET

10.30 pm IST

02.00 am JST (June 13, 2022)

Starfield, Hellblade Senua's Saga, and what else to expect at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase (2022)

As Halo Infinite took the stage and was the main focus last year, Bethesda's upcoming space RPG Starfield is expected to be the big title for this year's showcase. Starfield is Bethesda's first new IP in over 20 years and the first proper single-player RPG title since 2015's Fallout 4. The hype surrounding the title is undoubtedly quite high, fuelled by rumors and speculations every day.

Summer Game Fest - June 2022 @summergamefest Alert! Don't miss the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday, June 12 at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

While Starfield is undoubtedly the flagship title for Xbox Series X|S, it won't be the only title showcased at the event. Hellblade II Senua's Saga, the follow-up to Ninja Theory's phenomenal psychological thriller, is expected to be released this year. Following Xbox's acquisition, Ninja Theory has gained the support to step up from their previous title to design this ambitious game.

While last year's Forza Horizon 5 satisfied the arcade event racing fans, it failed to scratch the technical tinkering of simulation racing fans, who were left even more deprived of PlayStation's Gran Turismo 7 and its aggressive microtransactions. As such, the pressure is now on Turn 10 studios to deliver with their Upcoming Forza Motorsport, the eighth mainline installment in the franchise.

The future announced slate of first-party for the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase includes other exciting titles such as Redfall, Contraband, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Everwild, Fable, Perfect Dark, State of Decay 3, The Outer Worlds 2, and more. This is beside the third-party titles that are expected to be showcased at the event. Furthermore, Xbox is also expected to unveil new exciting titles heading to Game Pass, similar to last year's Yakuza Like a Dragon. Another popular guess is undoubtedly Deathloop, which launched last year as a PlayStation console exclusive due to existing contracts, but is expected to soon be available on Xbox a year after its launch.

All in all, the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase set for June 12, 2022, will certainly be stacked and showcase the upcoming titles for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

