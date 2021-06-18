7 games that were missed at Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021

With more than 30 games, including new announcements of Forza Horizon 5 and Outer Worlds 2, Xbox dominated the E3 2021 digital event.

Xbox started off the last generation pretty weak due to several new steps. Since then, under the brilliant leadership of Phill Spencer, Microsoft’s gaming division has not only recovered from its shortcomings, but has redefined itself as a consumer-focused brand.

The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase:



30+ games shown

27 games coming to Xbox Game Pass

6 huge game releases in 6 months, all Day One on XGP

2 exclusive Bethesda titles



See more: https://t.co/Lxd3vlIja2 pic.twitter.com/UCttLFlNnB — Xbox (@Xbox) June 13, 2021

Xbox held its first E3 event after the buyout, in partnership with Bethesda. The event showcased over 30 games, including new announcements and updates on previously announced titles.

However, quite a few announced games were missing from the showcase.

Games that didn't get a feature at Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase E3 2021

Xbox currently boasts over 20 studios and numerous IPs, consisting of multiple different genres. From racing games like Forza to strategy games like Age of Empires, Xbox is certainly one of the most versatile publishers out there.

Tune into Xbox Games Showcase Extended for conversations with studios like:



343i

Double Fine

Ninja Theory

Obsidian

Playground Games

Rare

World's Edge

+ our talented dev partners



Thursday June 17 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST

Hellblade II Senua’s Saga failed to make an appearance during the main showcase, however, the developer, Ninja Theory, made an appearance during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended hosted by Parris Lily.

They gave an update on Hellblade II, confirming that they are developing a chunk before moving on to full production. Ninja Theory also debuted a trailer, which was equally cryptic and awe-inspiring.

State of decay 3

Developer - Undead Labs

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC

The threequel to the popular co-op zombie shooter by Undead Labs was first announced during the Xbox presentation in 2020. The trailer showcased a character in a snowy forest cleaning her crossbow, while suddenly coming face to face with a zombified deer.

Although State of Decay 3 missed the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase, it is expected to launch around 2022-2023. And while it isn’t announced for last-gen consoles, it could opt for an Xcloud version for Xbox One

Forza Motorsport

Developer - Turn 10 Studios

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC

For the next Forza Motorsport, Turn 10 is opting for a reboot of the franchise. The game was revealed during the 2020 Xbox showcase. It displayed beautifully realistic cars, with a clear hint of ray tracing.

Even though the game didn’t make an appearance in the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase, Forza Horizon 5, developed by Playground Games, was unveiled. The game could opt for a cloud version on the Xbox One to accommodate the ray-traced performance.

Everwild

Developer: Rare

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Similar to other games on this list, Everwild was revealed in Xbox Showcase 2020. Developed by the legendary studio, Rare, the game was praised for its cell-shaded art style. Recent rumors have suggested that the progress of the game has been scrapped and restarted from the ground up.

If the rumors are to be believed, based on the scope, the game isn’t coming anytime soon.

Avowed

Developer: Obsidian

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC

Avowed, the fantasy RPG by Obsidian, grabbed eyes at the Xbox Showcase 2020. Inspired by the Elder Scrolls series, the games looked breathtaking. Similar to Forza Motosport and State of Decay 3, the game could opt for a cloud version for Xbox One.

Perfect Dark

Developer: The Initiative

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC

The Reboot to the Perfect Dark series was announced at the 2020 Game Awards. The game has been described as the first AAAA by The Initiative. The game hasn’t been announced for last-gen consoles, which means that it could also utilize xcloud to fulfill the shortcomings.

Fable

Developer - Playground Games

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC

The 4th Fable game serves as a reboot for the franchise. Developed by Playground Games, the game was announced in Xbox Showcase 2020. Considering that Playground Games recently announced Forza Horizon 5, which is set for November 2021, Fable is expected to take a while.

