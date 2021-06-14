Xbox Gaming Showcase Extended will be held on June 17th with the developers of Hellblade, Everwild, and Avowed

The Xbox Games Showcase Extended will be held on June 17th, 2021, where the developers from different Xbox studios will join in.

Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase took place on June 13th, 2021, and featured many interesting announcements. From an update on upcoming Xbox games like Halo and Starfield to brand new game announcements like Forza Horizon 5 and The Outer Worlds 2, Xbox, and Bethesda’s first joint showcase after the merger was a definite hit.

Popular content creator Parris Lilly took to Twitter to announce that he will be hosting the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase Extended with developers from the different Xbox studios.

The Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase broke the internet on Sunday, June 13th, with its slew of exciting announcements. However, some of Xbox’s upcoming games remained absent.

Hellblade II Senua’s Saga by Ninja Theory, Avowed by Obsidian, Everwild by Rare, and Perfect Dark by The Initiative, were some of the games absent from Xbox Bethesda Game Showcase.

Parris Lilly, host of Kinda Funny Games’ Xcast and Gamertag Radio, took to Twitter to announce that he will be hosting the Xbox Game Showcase Extended. He will be joined by developers from Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare, and other dev partners.

The event will take place on June 17th, 2021, from 10 AM PDT/1 PM EST/10:30 PM IST. It will be livestreamed on Xbox’s YouTube channel and is part of Xbox’s E3 2021 events.

Fans are hoping to hear more about the upcoming games from the developers.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer and Forza Horizon 5 extended gameplay debuts on June 14th, 2021

Halo Infinite received an extensive look, including a brief glimpse of the free-to-play multiplayer. The Official Halo YouTube channel has scheduled a video about Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer Overview at 8 AM PDT/11 AM EST/8:30 PM IST.

The extensive gameplay of Forza Horizon 5 is also expected to debut on Twitch at 10 AM PDT/1 PM EST/10:30 PM IST. Fans are beyond excited to learn more about their favorite Xbox Games.

