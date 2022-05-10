Top 5 least-used Call of Duty: Warzone weapons in Season 3

Call of Duty: Warzone is a fast-paced battle royale game that pits many different players against each other in a battle to be the last player (or squad) standing.

Choosing the right weapon is essential in helping players win matches. While certain weapons stand tall above the rest, others are better off avoided. Here are the top five least-used Warzone weapons.

5 weapons to avoid in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Different weapons are adjusted with every season in Call of Duty: Warzone, and the meta shifts to allow new weapons and strategies to dominate. However, when a player is landing and getting into the thick of it, it's imperative to know how best to arm themselves. Sometimes players have no choice but to use one of the weapons on this list, but they will want to replace them as soon as possible.

5) MK2 Carbine

While the MK2 Carbine is certainly appealing in terms of snappiness and handling, players cannot fully rely on the weapon to carry them through a battle. The problem lies in the fact that players can land a headshot with this weapon and still not down a target, leading to the chance of them losing an engagement they could have otherwise won by using a stronger and more reliable weapon.

4) R1 Shadowhunter

While using the R1 Shadowhunter is a fun choice, that's about as much as the weapon will offer the player in combat. Crossbows just don't cut it for the way combat is designed in Warzone, and players will really struggle, especially if they are taking on more than one enemy with this gun. It can have its place as a secondary weapon, but only with a very strong alternative weapon choice.

3) SKS

With a hefty rate of fire as well as a decent magazine, the SKS seems like it would completely dominate in Call of Duty. The problem is that it doesn't.

Requiring two headshots to down a target, this weapon can only really succeed when a kit is fully built out around using this weapon. On the ever-changing battlefield of Warzone, there are more versatile weapons that are better choices.

2) Rytec AMR

With a slow time to ADS and low bullet velocity, the Rytec AMR is not the best friend of those who want to be a sniper. It can certainly be a fun weapon to use, but a fun weapon will not win players the game.

The gun's explosive rounds can be used to destroy vehicles, but there are other tools players can use that are much more effective (even using a grenade is more effective).

1) 725

While this shotgun can pack some decent power in Call of Duty Multiplayer, in Warzone, this weapon is almost as effective as being empty-handed. A point-blank round can be fired into a player's face, and they will still not be downed. With only two rounds in the chamber, this is playing a dangerous game that players can be on the losing end of once they start reloading. The 725 should be avoided at all costs.

