Sniper rifles in COD Warzone have been extremely useful since the release of the battle royale and aren't likely to go anywhere. For a while, the AX-50 and the HDR were really the only two sniper rifles being used, unless the Kar98k is considered a part of them.

The HDR is the hardest hitting of the bunch but it can get bulky. The AX-50 is a good balance of power and mobility, especially when headshots are hit, just like the Kar98k.

The Rytec AMR is the first and only sniper rifle to be added to COD Warzone and Modern Warfare since the initial release. It is the second semi-auto sniper to be added to the game but this time, it also packs a massive punch. The Rytec is bulky and somewhat slow but it's semi-automatic, deadly and has unique ammo types to take advantage of.

Keep in mind that this COD Warzone build will be using versatility and the features of the Rytec at the core. It's not specialized, but rather the best base to work with.

Best Rytec AMR loadout in COD Warzone

Rytec AMR loadout attachments

25x59mm Explosive 5-R Mag

The explosive rounds for the Rytec are what separate this sniper from the others in COD Warzone. Not only do they pack a ton of power and some area-of-effect damage to enemies but they can hurt vehicles like no other sniper can. If the Rytec is mastered by a player, they can essentially have a long-range semi-auto sniper rifle mixed with a rocket launcher, which is invaluable.

The downside is going to be all the decreases from the attachment itself on the weapon. Those include slower fire rate, less ammo reserve and lower bullet velocity which will need to be compensated in order to be viable in COD Warzone.

FTAC Seven Straight

As the heaviest barrel for the Rytec, the FTAC Seven Straight is going to slow down the weapon even further. However, it is going to give an increase in damage range and most importantly, it will provide an increase to bullet velocity. That bullet velocity increase is a must after equipping the explosive rounds.

Stippled Grip Tape

For the rest of the attachments, the main focus is going to be compensating for the mobility loss of the barrel and the explosive rounds. The first way to do that is by adding the Stippled Grip Tape to the Rytec. Regardless of build, Stippled Grip Tape is a staple attachment for many weapons in Warzone and is always a great pick.

TAC Laser

It may be a visible laser to enemies in Warzone but the TAC laser is going to provide a lot of great ADS benefits along with the Stippled Grip Tape. Aiming stability will also be granted but again, the laser is there for all to see.

STOVL Tac-Wrap

The final piece of the ADS puzzle, this stock will give that final boost needed to increase the mobility on the Rytec. Beyond the barrel and the explosive rounds, the Rytec doesn't need much else to enhance the weapon in COD Warzone.

The idea afterward is to fill in any weaknesses to get the weapon back to a balanced state with the new upgrades. The STOVL Tac-Wrap stock will do just that with a third increase to ADS speed.