Best AN-94 loadout in COD: Warzone

The AN-94 in COD: Warzone can arguably turn into one of the most useful assault rifles. This weapon has a unique feature that sees the first shot followed up by a second one instantaneously. While this gun is not typically known for its damage, one shot that basically counts as two fixes that negative connotation.

To get the most out of the AN-94, damage, range, and its already stellar recoil will be the focus. The attachments are mostly in line with the current COD: Warzone meta. The perks and equipment follow suit as well.

The best loadout for the AN-94 in COD: Warzone

Attachments

Monolithic Suppressor

This very well may be the best attachment in all of COD: Warzone. The Monolithic Suppressor silences the weapon and increases the damage range. It does lower ADS speed and aiming gun steadiness, but the damage range increase is more than enough to have no worries about it.

AN-94 Factory X-438mm

This attachment is specifically for the AN-94. It is an experimental extended barrel that boosts damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control. The negatives seem to be a theme here, lowering ADS speed and movement speed.

Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex

The Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex sight is one of many optics in COD: Warzone. It does lower ADS speed, but gives a precision sight picture. The AN-94 is notorious for its horrible iron sights, so this reflex sight fixes that issue.

FSS Close Quarters Stock

Balancing out some of the other attachments, the FSS Close Quarters Stock gives a nice boost to the ADS speed. Aiming stability does take a hit, but it is not detrimental.

60 Round Casket Mags

The magazine ammo capacity increases here, but gives a weight increase, which lowers the ADS and movement speeds. 60 rounds in the AN-94 is more than enough to wipe an entire team and a bit more in COD: Warzone.

Perks

EOD

EOD is one of the best first perk options in COD: Warzone, even making those pesky grenade spammers less lethal. Damage is reduced from non-killstreak explosives and fire, and picking up a grenade to throw it back resets the fuse.

Ghost

Ghost adds to the silenced variation of the AN-94, as players are undetectable by UAV, Radar Drones, and Heartbeat sensors. Firing a weapon still appears on the radar, but the suppressor removes that issue. Advanced UAV still shows the player, but does not indicate the direction they are facing.

Amped

Depending on the secondary weapon, Amped can come in very handy in COD: Warzone. Weapon swapping and rocket launcher reload speeds are much faster. Most equipment is used more quickly, too. It does not affect weapon swapping to pistols or knives, however.

Equipment

C4

C4 has become the meta in COD: Warzone. Setting traps, booby-trapping vehicles, or clearing out areas with C4 is just how things are done now. This lethal explosive equipment can do massive damage or send players running into the line of fire from behind cover.

Heartbeat Sensor

Along with the C4, the Heartbeat Sensor is a must. It shows players without Ghost in a specific close-range capacity. This feature allows players to sneak up on enemies or clear them out with the C4 if he/she is positive that they're around a corner or over a wall.

