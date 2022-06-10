Best RAM-7 loadout in Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

The Season 3 Reloaded update brought with it a major change in the Call of Duty meta. Looking at the patch notes, many players were unhappy as their weapons of choice became less competitive. Instead, Call of Duty Vanguard weapons have come to the forefront of players' choices.

This was even more prominent in the case of Assault Rifles (AR). Many Call of Duty Modern Warfare rifles were heavily nerfed. In fact, the previous meta's CR-56 AMAX was axed quite heavily. As a result, RAM-7 has become the favoured Modern Warfare AR for a majority of the playerbase.

Best RAM-7 attachments in the current meta

The RAM-7 may not be as heavily customisable as the latest Vanguard ARs, but that doesn't mean that it can't be a competitively strong weapon. Interestingly, the lack of too many customization options makes this weapon very easy to setup. Like any Modern Warfare AR, Monolithic Suppressors are the go-to for the muzzle. It helps improve both the stealth and range of the weapon. The FSS Ranger Barrel will help improve the range and recoil control without compromising ADS time and mobility too significantly. Lastly, the Commando Foregrip will be the perfect underbarrel attachment as it will help improve control without hampering the ADS.

Best RAM-7 loadout for Call of Duty Caldera

The RAM-7 is quite popular for its high damage range. For Caldera, the weapon will need to be tuned in such a way that it compliments and improves upon the weapon's strengths. The best attachments for the weapon in Caldera are:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel - FSS Ranger

Optics - VLK 3.0x Optics (T-pose reticle)

Magazine - 50 Round Mags

Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Here, the RAM-7 is customized for the purpose of maintaining its high damage per second (DPS), even for enemies at long ranges. The monolithic suppressor, FSS Ranger Barrel and Commando Foregrip will boost the range and improve the recoil control. The VLK 3.0x Optics paired with the T-pose reticle will give players that clean view of downrange. Finally, the 50 Round Mag will ensure players have adequate bullets to fire.

Best RAM-7 loadout for Call of Duty Rebirth Island

When it comes to Rebirth Island, the insane DPS of the RAM-7 is more than enough to melt enemies at close range. Additionally, this gun can be tuned for improved ADS and accuracy. The following attachments should be added to make the RAM-7 viable for Rebirth Island.

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Laser - Tac Laser

Rear Grip - Stippled Grip Tape

Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Magazine - 50 Rounds Mags

Both the Tac Laser and the Stippled rear grip tape will help in improving the DPS and control of recoil while firing.

With these two loadouts, players can cause mayhem on both maps in Call of Duty Warzone.

