Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 4: How to unlock the Push Dagger

The announcement of season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard comes with the addition of four new weapons to the game.

The patch will sport a brand new melee weapon called the Push Dagger. The developers have described it as "a blade with a T-shaped grip that allows for increased push power." They have further stated that the dagger will be "easily concealable and deadly in CQC."

We can expect the new melee weapon to be a favorite among those who prefer stealth. The blade is expected to be the new king of silent takedowns.

Players have three ways to acquire the Push Dagger in Call of Duty

Players will be able to unlock the push dagger in three different ways. They can unlock the weapon by completing one of the following challenges:

Players will have to get five melee kills with a primary weapon in a single match 15 times in the multiplayer mode. The quickest way of achieving this will be via attaching the bayonette attachment to the primary weapon or by the Fast Melee Perk. Players will have to get 100 kills with a melee weapon while shrouded by their Aether Shroud. This is a zombie-centric challenge. Shi No Numa will be the ideal place to grind for this challenge.

If players don't want to grind for the weapon, they can also buy it via the store-bundle from the in-game store.

More information on the Season 4 Patch

The update will also come with a brand new SMG called Marco 5. The gun has been announced to have high mobility and accurate hip fire. This will be the first SMG from Vanguard to have the Akimbo perk.

The developers have also added an LMG with high mobility and fire-rate. UGM-8 has been reported to excel in creating suppressing fire and pushing enemy positions. The patch also brings in the Vargo-S Assault Rifle. The new rifle is being branded as a workhorse gun with a high fire-rate, a steady aim through sustained fire and fast reload. The rifle can be further enhanced with 10 attachments as it will be a part of the Vanguard expansion.

Along with these new weapons, the patch will come with a brand new Call of Duty Resurgence map called Fortune's Keep. The map brings in two brand new features: Black Market Run Contract and Cash Extraction. The gameplay of Resurgence should revolve around these features.

The map of Caldera will also have new changes. Along with the addition of Storage town in the southwest of Mines, Caldera will now have better visibility and lesser foliage. This is expected to address the visibility issues of the map.

This update will bring back the fan-favorite gun game. We will also see the return of the Zombie mode of Shi No Numa.

Call of Duty Warzone will also feature a new Armored SUV. Players will have a new option to rush around the map of the Caldera. The armored SUV will have a dedicated turret seat along with space for players to use their loadout weapons. This mean vehicle might turn out to be the favourite mode of transport for the players.

The playerbase of the Call of Duty Warzone will have a great time in the next few months. With the upcoming release of season 4 Mercenaries of Fortune, the playerbase will have a lot to enjoy until the upcoming release of Modern Warfare 2.

