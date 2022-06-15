Call of Duty Warzone Season 4: Best loadout for FiNN LMG loadout guide for fast TTK

With the recent rework patch released in Call of Duty Warzone, Light Machine Guns (LMG) have come to the forefront of the meta. The FiNN LMG currently holds the record for fastest time-to-kill (TTK).

Since its release in Call of Duty Warzone, players have been intrigued by this extremely fast-firing LMG. They have produced some powerful and innovative builds to send their enemies back into the lobby in the blink of an eye.

But with the recent rework patch, one particular build has redefined the term 'overpowered.' The infamous chainsaw build is back in Call of Duty Warzone, and it is even more potent.

Best loadout for FiNN LMG in Call of Duty Warzone

Here's a look at one of the most broken LMG loadouts currently in Call of Duty Warzone. This loadout not only boasts an impressive hip-fire rate, but it also shoots straight and is very easy to control.

The gun deletes enemies so fast that they hardly have time to react. To make the gun so broken, we will have to use the following attachments:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel - FTAC VC-8 Harrier Adverse

Laser - Tac Laser

Stock - XRK Chainsaw

Perk - Sleight of Hand

The Monolithic Suppressor is an integral part of the build as it increases the weapon's bullet velocity and damage range. It also stabilizes the weapon by reducing the vertical and horizontal kick while firing.

The FTAC VC-8 Harrier Adverse Barrel will be very important as it drastically increases the gun's fire rate while decreasing the Aim-Down-Sight (ADS) time significantly.

The Tac Laser will reduce the ADS time further and decrease the bullet spread while aiming down the sight.

The most critical part of this build goes to the XRK Chainsaw stock. Not only does it increase the field of view by 12 degrees, but it also drastically reduces the sprint to fire time.

This makes the weapon highly responsive. Its attachment makes the gun light enough to be crisp and smooth with breakneck strafing speed.

Add the Sleight of Hand perk to complete the build, as it will drastically reduce the gun's reload time. It is crucial as the FiNN is a belt-fed LMG with a long reload time. That decrease in reload speed will save players' lives in a tight situation.

Comparison to other LMG in Call of Duty Warzone

To give users an idea about the weapon's lethality, here's a comparison of its TTK values with one of the meta LMGs in the game, the MG42, which has one of the best TTKs.

TTK comparison Call of Duty Warzone LMGs (Image via sym.gg)

As observed, this gun provides a better TTK value than one of the most favored LMGs in the game. It is easy to conclude that the FiNN LMG is one of the most lethal guns gamers can take to the battlefield.

Best perk to run with FiNN LMG in Call of Duty Warzone

The FiNN is quite a heavy weapon, being an LMG. Hence, players are recommended to run with Double Time in the first perk slot for that increase in sprint duration. Otherwise, mobility might be a problem.

Users can run with Tempered for their second slot. It will help them quickly replate and continue the battle.

For the last slot, gamers should run with Amped as it will help them quickly switch to the secondary weapon in a gunfight.

Disclaimer: All the stats have been obtained from sym.gg.

