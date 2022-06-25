Top 5 snipers for Caldera in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

Caldera received some significant changes welcomed by the Call of Duty Warzone player base. The return of Verdansk's Storage Town on the southwest side of the mines has brought many users back to Caldera, even if it is for novelty and nostalgia.

The map achieved further changes with better visibility, lower vegetation, and new points of interest. All these factors have increased the attraction of long-range sniping on the map. Gamers flock to it with long-range snipers to get those satisfying far-off kills.

But to get such long-range frags with ease, individuals need a hard-hitting sniper that is accurate at long range and has terrific bullet velocity.

Snipers to make long-range killing a breeze for Call of Duty Warzone Caldera

Call of Duty Warzone's Caldera has lots of open space and long view lines, making long-distance sniping an ideal way for players to engage their enemies.

With improved visual clarity and a 50% reduction in the foliage density, sniping across the map is even more appealing with the release of the Call of Duty Season 4 update.

This article focuses on five long-range snipers that have the potential to one-shot enemies if a headshot is landed. Even if they do not land, these snipers can 2-shot opponents with consecutive torso shots.

1) ZRG 20mm

The ZRG 20mm was released in Call of Duty Warzone in Season 2 (2021). Since then, the gamer base has known this weapon to be a hard-hitting yet accurate sniper that can instantly knock or kill an enemy if a headshot is landed.

It didn't get much attention because of its incredibly slow aim-down-sight (ADS) time and lousy line of sight when scoped. But with various updates and patches, this is now one of the most competitive one-shot killers in the game.

The best way to set up a ZRG 20mm is as follows:

Muzzle - Wrapped Suppressor

Wrapped Suppressor Barrel - 43.9" Combat Recon

43.9" Combat Recon Laser - SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Optic - Royal & Kross 6x

Royal & Kross 6x Magazine - 5 Rnd

2) HDR

The HDR was the most powerful and highly used sniper when it was released at the start of Call of Duty Warzone in March 2020. It is still regarded as one of the most successful long-range snipers in the game.

With its speedy muzzle velocity and respectable ADS time, the HDR is a treat to engage enemies across the map. The best way to set it up HRD for the map is:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - 26.9" HDR Pro

26.9" HDR Pro Laser - Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock - FTAC Stalker Scout

FTAC Stalker Scout Perk 1 - Sleigh of Hand

3) AX-50

The AX-50 is an excellent sniper rifle for engaging enemies in the mid-to-long range. It has a slightly better ADS time than its other Modern Warfare counterpart, the HDR. But the trade-off is that it has a slightly lower muzzle velocity.

This makes the AX-50 a potent one-shot killer in the hands of experienced snipers. Though long-range shots are a bit harder to hit, if players get used to the bullet travel trajectory, they can also hit consistent long-range shots with this gun.

The best attachments for AX-50 are:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - 32.0" Factory Barrel

32.0" Factory Barrel Laser - Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock - Singuard Arms Assassin

Singuard Arms Assassin Rear Grip - Stippled Grip Tape

4) 3-Line Rifle

The 3-Line Rifle came to Call of Duty Warzone as a part of the Vanguard integration. This heavy-hitting sniper is one of the best in reaping lives across the map with its terrifying damage values.

The Season 3 Reloaded patch gave this gun a lot of necessary buffs, making it a top-tier sniper in the game. In Season 4, this is still a very effective weapon in the hands of veteran snipers.

The best way to set up this sniper is:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Empress 514mm F01

Empress 514mm F01 Foregrip - Mk VI Skeletal

Mk VI Skeletal Magazine - .30-06 20 Rround Mags

.30-06 20 Rround Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Leather Grip

Leather Grip Stock - ZAC Custom MZ

ZAC Custom MZ Perk 1 - Silent focus

Silent focus Perk 2 - On-Hand

5) Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle

The Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle came to Call of Duty Warzone as part of the Pacific Season 1 patch. However, the Season 3 Reloaded patch bought this weapon to prominence. The Gorenko is interesting as it is a rare semi-auto sniper that has kill potential with one headshot.

Due to its semi-auto nature, the sniper takes a short time for that follow-up shot, even if the first shot misses. This gives the Gorenko a slightly higher margin of error and can be ideal for beginners who wish to try sniping.

The base variant of the firearm has high recoil and flinch, but with the following attachments, gamers can mitigate the negatives to a manageable margin:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - 420mm Empress

420mm Empress Underbarrel - GF-59 Flashlight

GF-59 Flashlight Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Leather Grip

Leather Grip Stock - Reinforced Stock

Reinforced Stock Perk 1 - Discard

Discard Perk 2 - On-hand

These are the five sniper rifles that any player would love to have in their loadouts to engage enemies at long distances. Paired with a sniper support weapon, users will have a gala time hitting enemies across Caldera.

Note: This article is solely based on the author's opinions.

