How to get the new Roze 3.0 skin in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

With the new Call of Duty: Warzone patch on June 30, the playerbase is quite excited to get their hands on the new Roze 'Night Terror' Florence skin.

The new Call of Duty: Warzone June 30 patch has bought some new changes to the game. The patch has brought the Rebirth Island back to the map playlist of the game after being away for a week. The new patch also enables lootable perks in Fortune's Keep. The update has also brought some changes to the gun meta along with various bug fixes.

The new Night Terror Florence skin has the player base in a frenzy. The new skin is matte black in color with purple highlights on it. The arrival of the skin brings back memories of the infamous 'Roze' skin from Call of Duty: Warzone's first Season 5.

How to get the Night Terror Florence skin in Call of Duty: Warzone

The 'Roze' Skin was a part of the Modern Warfare Season 5 Battlepass and had a very infamous reputation amongst Call of Duty: Warzone players because it was regarded as the skin of sweaty players. The skin was solid black in color, which made the operator nearly invisible in the dark areas of the map. It was so disruptive to the game that the developers had to 'nerf' the skin by adding a glow to it.

The June 30 update has brought a new skin to the game, which has very similar characteristics to Roze. The Night Terror Florence is a matte black skin that has slight violet highlights to complete the look and one can't deny that it is a stunning skin to look at. However, the playerbase is already sure that this skin will cause some major havoc in the game, just as Roze did.

To get their hands on the new skin, players will have to shell out roughly $20/£17 and buy the Violet Stealth Pro bundle from the Call of Duty Store. The new bundle comes with some nifty items that are listed below:

Night Terror Florence skin

Violet Violence Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle blueprint

Dark Ambient MP40 blueprint

Midnight Malice calling card

Hooded Hell emblem

Neon Artistry sticker

Funeral Director watch

Inscribed reticle

2,400 CoD Points

Along with the Night Terror Florence skin, players will be able to get their hands on two sleek blueprints of MP40 SMG and Gorenko Anti-tank Sniper Rifle. Both skins come with purple tracer rounds to go along with the theme of the bundle. The bundle also comes with a calling card, an emblem, stickers, a new watch, and a reticle. The bundle also comes with 2400 CoD Points.

Those who have already bought the skin think that the new skin will be as much of a terror as Roze was. The new skin blends well with the shadows on the map, which is why it has received the title of 'Roze 3.0.' The violet highlights, which make the skin a bit more visible in darkness, can easily be concealed if the player crouches or prones down.

The new Night Terror Florence skin will surely carry the infamous legacy of Roze forward. However, there is a strong possibility that this highly competitive skin will be 'nerfed' in the near future. Players who wish to enjoy it while it lasts will have to shell out the money for the in-game bundle.

