YouTuber 'IceManIssac' reveals long-range KG M40 meta in Call of Duty: Warzone

The season 4 update of Call of Duty Warzone has introduced some really unexpected but welcoming changes to the gun meta.

From the new Resurgene Fortune's Keep map to the much-needed changes to Caldera, the new update has delivered the Warzone fanbase what they wanted. The new update also features a new armored SUV in the Caldera along with some brand new game modes.

The update also introduces four brand-new weapons. Along with these new weapons, the update has also made substantial changes to the weapon meta of the game.

With the latest buffs to the minimum registered damage and recoil intensity of KG M40, Season 4 might be the time for KG M40 to shine. In a recent video, Warzone player and YouTube influencer 'IceManIssac' called the KG M40 the 'new easiest to use weapon inside of Warzone.' He speculated that the Vanguard gun would be the next long-range meta weapon for Caldera.

IceManIssac's long-range KG M40 build for Call of Duty: Warzone

KG M40 has been a part of Call of Duty: Warzone since the integration of Vanguard. With minimal vertical recoil, impressive muzzle velocity, and a fire rate of 645 rounds per minute, this assault rifle is the very definition of a long-range beamer.

This will be the perfect weapon for players to laser-beam their enemies in mid and long ranges of Caldera. IceManIssac's meta-build for this weapon is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Optics - SVT-40 PU 3-6x

SVT-40 PU 3-6x Stock - VDD 22G Padded

VDD 22G Padded Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 8mm Kaluser 60 Round Drums

8mm Kaluser 60 Round Drums Ammunution - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - On Hand

The MX Silencer is the attachment of choice for the muzzle as it improves the horizontal and vertical recoil control of the gun. Moreover, the attachment also provides sound suppression and keeps the player off the minimap when the weapon is fired.

The Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded barrel is the most important part of this build. It not only refines the stability and control of the gun but also increases bullet velocity, accuracy, and recoil control.

The SVT-40 PU 3-6x optic is the perfect scope for this gun. It provides a variable zoom of 3 to 6 times magnification and also reduces the visual recoil of the gun.

The VDD 22G Padded stock improves the recoil accuracy and movement speed of the weapon. Furthermore, when combined with the Grooved rear grip, it can improve the right-oriented horizontal recoil of the gun. The Grooved rear grip also increases the movement speed of the player when they aim down sight (ADS).

The M1930 Strife Angled underbarrel attachment improves the accuracy and horizontal recoil control of the gun. The fore-grip also keeps the gun stabilized while continuously firing at a distance.

The 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drum magazine ensures that players have enough ammunition to mow down an entire enemy squad without reloading. However, increasing the ammunition also increases the muzzle velocity of the weapon.

'Tight Grip' improves the stability of the gun while firing continuously, and 'On Hand' decreases the ADS time of the weapon.

In summary, KG M40 is an excellent long-range assault rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone and the perfect gun of choice for Caldera. For those who wish to try something different from the current stale meta of Call of Duty Warzone, the fully automatic AR is definitely recommended.

