'IceManIssac' reveals the meta loadout for M13 in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

The recent Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 patch has caused a few non-Vanguard weapons to make their way back into the meta. Further, with the latest Resurgence map of Fortune's Keep and some significant changes to Caldera, the new update will keep the fanbase satisfied for quite some time.

The new patch also introduces a new armored SUV to the Caldera along with four new weapons and game modes.

The most significant change that has come with this update is the gun meta. Before this update, Vanguard weapons were the king, no questions asked. However, the Season 4 update has caused a few Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare guns to be a part of the mainstream meta.

The Cold War sees the return of Vargo 52 and Tactical Rifle Charlie (Burst AUG). When it comes to Modern Warfare, 'IceManIssac' recently showcased that the M13 assault rifle is perfectly capable against the current go-to meta weapon, NZ-41.

'IceManIssac' showcases the power of Call of Duty Modern Warfare M13

'IceManIssac' is a streamer and YouTube content creator, popular among the Call of Duty fanbase. In one of his recent videos, he stated that the Modern Warfare M13 has everything it takes to be a powerful short-mid range Assault Rifle (AR) in the current season of Warzone.

He further stated that the assault rifle out-performs NZ-41 when it comes to time-to-kill (TTK) values.

The M13 is a Modern Warfare assault rifle with a high rate of fire and easy recoil control. It is also an excellent weapon for beginners of the game. Thus, it is the perfect AR for those players who want an alternate for Vanguard weapons.

According to 'IceManIssac', the best attachments for M13 are as follows:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Tempus Marksman

Tempus Marksman Optics - VLK 3.0x Optics

VLK 3.0x Optics Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 60 Round Mags

Call of Duty Warzone M13 loadout (Image via Activision)

The Monolithic Suppressor is an integral part of this build, as it will not only muzzle the sound, but also increase the weapon's damage range. The suppressor will ensure that the player is not pinged on the mini-map while firing.

Tempus Marksman is the go-to barrel for this gun, as it will provide a significant boost to its bullet velocity. Further, the barrel also provides improvements to the damage range and recoil control.

The VLK 3.0x Optics is a fine scope for this gun as it bestows magnificantion and reduces visual recoil. Commando Foregrip is by far the setup's most important attachment. It will stabilize the weapon while firing, and will improve its ADS as well.

It is important to use 60-round mags while using the weapon, as the gun chews through the bullet count due to its high fire-rate. WIth a lightning-fast reload time, players do not need to worry about their opponents out-flanking them.

A vast number of players in Call of Duty Warzone are tired of playing with Vanguard weapons, and the M13 is the perfect gun for them. With a TTK value lower than the current NZ-41, players should give this Modern Warfare weapon at least one try.

