YouTuber Metaphor showcases Nikita AVT meta loadout for Call of Duty Warzone

The Season 4 patch of Call of Duty Warzone has been the catalyst for some significant changes to its gun meta.

It has caused numerous new changes to be brought to the game. The Season 4 patch brought the brand new Resurgence map of Fortune's Keep along with plenty of welcoming changes to Caldera.

It also introduced a new armored SUV along with four new weapons, skins, game modes, and much more to Call of Duty Warzone.

But a substantial part of these changes also belongs to the weapon meta. This update has led to the rise of a new generation of meta weapons making a name for themselves on the battlefield.

YouTube content creator and Warzone player Metaphor has revealed that the Nikita AVT Assault Rifle (AR), which received substantial buffs with the latest patch, has all the capabilities to be a terrifying meta weapon this season.

Metaphor shows Nikita AVT loadout can be game-changer for Call of Duty Warzone

Despite being a Call of Duty Vanguard gun, the Nikita AVT was never famous among the player base compared to some of its other infamous cousins. Even with its incredible fire rate, the gun didn't perform better than other Vanguard meta weapons.

But the Season 4 update has brought some impressive buffs to this weapon. The gun has been at the receiving end of damage and movement speed buffs. This, coupled with its fear-inducing fire rate of 952 bullets per minute, has made the Nikita AVT a horrifying weapon to face.

According to the Call of Duty Warzone player Metaphor, the best attachments for a primary setup for this weapon are:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Empress 613mm BFA

Empress 613mm BFA Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Empress AVT RS

Empress AVT RS Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 7.62x54mmR 50 Round Mags

7.62x54mmR 50 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Brace

Brace Perk 2 - On Hand

The MX Silencer and the Empress 613mm BFA barrel are essential parts of this build. Both attachments improve the recoil control and damage range of the weapon. The silencer muffles the sound of weapon fire, and the barrel increases the bullet velocity.

G16 2.5x is an excellent scope for short-mid-range engagements. For players who have a preference for more magnification, they can also try the SVT-40 PU 3-6x Scope.

The Empress AVT RS stock will help us by improving the initial firing recoil and will increase the aiming stability even further.

The M1930 Strife Angled fore-grip will improve the gun's hip-fire accuracy and horizontal recoil control. This will enable users to engage enemies at close-range without aiming down the sight (ADS).

The 7.62x54mmR 50 Round Mags will provide enough bullets for most gunfight engagements, and the Lengthened ammunition will help improve the weapon's bullet velocity.

Hatched Fore-Grip will also help tweak the weapon's recoil and add finch resistance to the gun.

Brace will provide resistance against the initial firing recoil of the gun, and On Hand will reduce the ADS time of the weapon.

Nikita AVT compared to other meta weapons

TTK comparison of Call of Duty Warzone guns (Image via sym.gg)

The graph shows that the Nikita AVT has a significantly better time-to-kill (TTK) value than some current meta weapons like the NZ-41 and BAR. With a TTK of just 693ms, the gun can dispatch its enemies in the blink of an eye.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far