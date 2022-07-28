Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded guide: How to survive in Rebirth of the Dead

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch is on the horizon, and the playerbase is raring and ready to go.

The developers of Call of Duty Warzone have recently posted an announcement on the official blog of Call of Duty. It has provided fans with a glimpse of the various features of the Season 4 Reloaded patch. The upcoming patch will bring plenty of changes, with the arrival of portable deployment balloons and short-term nitro boosts for armored SUVs.

Players will also be able to get their hands on the new Vargo S assault rifle, which comes with the mid-season Reloaded patch. Along with this, the upcoming patch will also bring in Titanium trials, similar to the Iron Trials of Warzone Pacific Season 3.

Zombies are coming to bit.ly/ROTD-Guide What’s worse than being overcome by the horde? Becoming part of it… 🧟‍♂️Zombies are coming to #RebirthIsland on July 27. Learn how to survive to the end in Rebirth of the Dead with tips from the #CODBlog What’s worse than being overcome by the horde? Becoming part of it… 🧟‍♂️Zombies are coming to #RebirthIsland on July 27. Learn how to survive to the end in Rebirth of the Dead with tips from the #CODBlog: bit.ly/ROTD-Guide https://t.co/3hrU14UQ0p

Gamers have even more reason to rejoice as the fan-favourite zombie mode is making its way back to the title. For the first time ever, operators will be able to experience zombie events simultaneously on two maps.

The two events have been aptly named 'Rebirth of the Dead' and 'Cursed Ground' for Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep, respectively.

Survival guide for Rebirth of the Dead in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Rebirth of the Dead is a zombie-themed event for Rebirth Island in Call of Duty Warzone. It has been developed by Beenox. Players who have been eliminated will return to the map as the undead. While attempting to find four antivirals and regain their humanity, they will have to kill the living players.

In this event, squads of players will be dropped to Rebirth Island. The zombies will have various powers like charge jumps, gas grenades, and EMP blasts to combat the living.

Players searching for the antivirals will be able to find them through the following four methods:

A single antiviral gets spawned as ground loot and can be found in loot crates and Bus Station.

Eliminating a living operator as a zombie will reward the player two Antivirals.

Performing a finisher move as a zombie on a living operator will instantly revive the zombie and will award the player a 'Head Scratcher' salling card.

There is also an infestation meter that will get filled as more zombies are eliminated. Once the meter is full, players will not be able to become a living operator again, and will respawn as a zombie for the rest of the event. The last remaining living operators will win.

The winning squad will also get the animated 'Last Alive' calling card as a reward.

This zombified battle royale event will definitely be a hit among the playerbase of Call of Duty, just like its previous iteration. Players will also be able to experience the 'Cursed Ground' event in Fortune's Keep in the Season 4 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty Warzone.

