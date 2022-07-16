Call of Duty Warzone Season 4: Top 5 Assault Rifles for Fortune's Keep after July 7 update

The Season 4 patch of Call of Duty Warzone has caused a significant shuffle in the gun meta of the game.

The Season 4 'Mercenaries of Fortune' patch has led to numerous changes to Call of Duty Warzone. It features a new map called Fortune's Keep, an immediate sensation among the player base.

The update also stars the map of Caldera with fifty percent less vegetation, new micro points of interest, and a Verdanskesque Storage town on the South West side of Mines.

The patch also brings in armored SUVs in Caldera, four new weapons, game modes, skins, and lots more. But a significant part of these changes is the stats of various weapons in the game.

It has caused a significant shift in the list of top-tier meta weapons in Fortune's Keep.

Five most potent Assault Rifle loadouts for Fortune's Keep in Call of Duty Warzone

Fortune's Keep is a new map in Call of Duty Warzone that has been added with the Season 4 patch. The map size is similar to Rebirth Island and is based on an island in the Mediterranean Sea. It looks extraordinary, and gunfights extend from close to long range.

The Season 4 patch has also resulted in major changes to the most versatile class of weapons, Assault Rifles. They are the primary weapon for mid-long range engagements in-game, and the top meta ARs boast impressive damage, accuracy, recoil control, and fast time-to-kill (TTK) values.

1) AS44

The AS44 was added to Call of Duty Warzone with the integration of Vanguard. Before the Season 4 patch, the gun had a bad reputation among users for its terrible recoil control.

However, the latest update has brought plenty of buffs to its hip fire accuracy and recoil control. The AS44 is now considered the assault rifle with the fastest TTK value in Season 4.

Thus, the weapon can be a near-perfect AR for a match in Fortune's Keep. The best attachments to bring out the maximum potential of this firearm are:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Kovalevskaya 615mm

Kovalevskaya 615mm Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Kovalevskaya Custom

Kovalevskaya Custom Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 60 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 60 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Disable

Disable Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

2) Nikita AVT

The Nikita AVT is currently a Vanguard AR very competitive in Call of Duty Warzone. The weapon boasts an impressive fire rate and damage value and is in line to be the top meta AR of the season.

The Season 4 patch has buffed up the firearm's damage value and movement speed and can now be considered a top-tier mid-long range assault rifle that any gamer would be terrified to face.

The best setup of Nikita AVT for the custom loadout of Fortune's Keep is:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Empress 613mm BFA

Empress 613mm BFA Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - ZAC MS

ZAC MS Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums

6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

3) Cooper Carbine

The Cooper Carbine was added to Call of Duty Warzone with the Vanguard integration and is a favorite among the player base for its ease of use. The assault rifle has a high fire rate with minimal recoil, which even a beginner or casual user can easily handle.

The gun also holds the title of the AR with the least recoil in the history of Warzone. The Cooper Carbine is an excellent short-mid range firearm and can be considered an ideal weapon for Fortune's Keep.

The best attachments for this gun are:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - 22" Cooper Custom

22" Cooper Custom Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Ragdoll G45 Skeletal

Ragdoll G45 Skeletal Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

4) M13

The M13 is a Modern Warfare assault rifle that has climbed up the list of top-tier meta AR in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4. It is renowned among users for its blistering fire rate and reasonable recoil control.

The gun is also a good recommendation for novices. For those who are tired of playing Vanguard ARs, this firearm is a fantastic alternative to try in Season 4.

The best attachments for a mid-range setup of M13 for Fortune's Keep are:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Tempus Marksman

Tempus Marksman Optics - Corp Combat Holo Sight

Corp Combat Holo Sight Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 60 Round Mags

5) NZ-41

The NZ-41 is a Call of Duty Varguard weapon that has held the place of a dominant weapon in the game for quite a long time. Known for its low recoil and exceptionally great damage, it is the AR with the highest pick rate at the moment.

Despite receiving two nerfs with the post-launch balancing updates in Season 4, this firearm is undoubtedly one of the most prominent assault rifles in-game.

The best attachments for NZ-41 in Warzone Season 4 are:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Orbweaver 360mm BC

Orbweaver 360mm BC Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Orbweaver E Pack

Orbweaver E Pack Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags

6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Brace

Brace Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

These are undoubtedly the best meta ARs in the title at the moment. Readers can pair them with a close-range weapon like an SMG or shotgun to configure a first-class custom loadout for Fortune's Keep.

