Call of Duty Warzone Season 4: Top 5 Assault Rifles for Fortune's Keep after July 7 update

The Season 4 patch of Call of Duty Warzone has caused a significant shuffle in the gun meta of the game.
The Season 4 'Mercenaries of Fortune' patch has led to numerous changes to Call of Duty Warzone. It features a new map called Fortune's Keep, an immediate sensation among the player base.
The update also stars the map of Caldera with fifty percent less vegetation, new micro points of interest, and a Verdanskesque Storage town on the South West side of Mines.
The patch also brings in armored SUVs in Caldera, four new weapons, game modes, skins, and lots more. But a significant part of these changes is the stats of various weapons in the game.
It has caused a significant shift in the list of top-tier meta weapons in Fortune's Keep.
Five most potent Assault Rifle loadouts for Fortune's Keep in Call of Duty Warzone
Fortune's Keep is a new map in Call of Duty Warzone that has been added with the Season 4 patch. The map size is similar to Rebirth Island and is based on an island in the Mediterranean Sea. It looks extraordinary, and gunfights extend from close to long range.
The Season 4 patch has also resulted in major changes to the most versatile class of weapons, Assault Rifles. They are the primary weapon for mid-long range engagements in-game, and the top meta ARs boast impressive damage, accuracy, recoil control, and fast time-to-kill (TTK) values.
1) AS44
The AS44 was added to Call of Duty Warzone with the integration of Vanguard. Before the Season 4 patch, the gun had a bad reputation among users for its terrible recoil control.
However, the latest update has brought plenty of buffs to its hip fire accuracy and recoil control. The AS44 is now considered the assault rifle with the fastest TTK value in Season 4.
Thus, the weapon can be a near-perfect AR for a match in Fortune's Keep. The best attachments to bring out the maximum potential of this firearm are:
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - Kovalevskaya 615mm
- Optics - G16 2.5x
- Stock - Kovalevskaya Custom
- Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip
- Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 60 Round Mags
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Hatched Grip
- Perk 1 - Disable
- Perk 2 - Fully Loaded
2) Nikita AVT
The Nikita AVT is currently a Vanguard AR very competitive in Call of Duty Warzone. The weapon boasts an impressive fire rate and damage value and is in line to be the top meta AR of the season.
The Season 4 patch has buffed up the firearm's damage value and movement speed and can now be considered a top-tier mid-long range assault rifle that any gamer would be terrified to face.
The best setup of Nikita AVT for the custom loadout of Fortune's Keep is:
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - Empress 613mm BFA
- Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock - ZAC MS
- Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled
- Magazine - 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Hatched Grip
- Perk 1 - Perfectionist
- Perk 2 - Fully Loaded
3) Cooper Carbine
The Cooper Carbine was added to Call of Duty Warzone with the Vanguard integration and is a favorite among the player base for its ease of use. The assault rifle has a high fire rate with minimal recoil, which even a beginner or casual user can easily handle.
The gun also holds the title of the AR with the least recoil in the history of Warzone. The Cooper Carbine is an excellent short-mid range firearm and can be considered an ideal weapon for Fortune's Keep.
The best attachments for this gun are:
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - 22" Cooper Custom
- Optics - G16 2.5x
- Stock - Ragdoll G45 Skeletal
- Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Drums
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Hatched Grip
- Perk 1 - Tight Grip
- Perk 2 - Fully Loaded
4) M13
The M13 is a Modern Warfare assault rifle that has climbed up the list of top-tier meta AR in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4. It is renowned among users for its blistering fire rate and reasonable recoil control.
The gun is also a good recommendation for novices. For those who are tired of playing Vanguard ARs, this firearm is a fantastic alternative to try in Season 4.
The best attachments for a mid-range setup of M13 for Fortune's Keep are:
- Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel - Tempus Marksman
- Optics - Corp Combat Holo Sight
- Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip
- Magazine - 60 Round Mags
5) NZ-41
The NZ-41 is a Call of Duty Varguard weapon that has held the place of a dominant weapon in the game for quite a long time. Known for its low recoil and exceptionally great damage, it is the AR with the highest pick rate at the moment.
Despite receiving two nerfs with the post-launch balancing updates in Season 4, this firearm is undoubtedly one of the most prominent assault rifles in-game.
The best attachments for NZ-41 in Warzone Season 4 are:
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - Orbweaver 360mm BC
- Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock - Orbweaver E Pack
- Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Hatched Grip
- Perk 1 - Brace
- Perk 2 - Fully Loaded
These are undoubtedly the best meta ARs in the title at the moment. Readers can pair them with a close-range weapon like an SMG or shotgun to configure a first-class custom loadout for Fortune's Keep.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.