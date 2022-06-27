Call of Duty Warzone Season 4: Easter Eggs of Fortune's Keep

With the Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Update, fans of the game are having a glorious time checking out the brand new content.

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 patch has brought a lot of content to the game. The update comes with wonderful new changes to Caldera's map along with the release of the Fortune's Keep Resurgence map. The new update also brings in four brand-new weapons for players to enjoy, along with tons of changes to the gun meta.

Fortune's Keep is a new Resurgence map with a size similar to Rebirth Island. The map is based on an island in the Mediterranean with lots of bright colors and varied terrain. The new map lets players enjoy fast-paced combat in tight quarters and mid-to-long range gunfights in open spaces. Based on the lore, the new map has been a hideout for smugglers and mercenaries.

5 Easter Eggs in Call of Duty Warzone Fortune's Keep

The new map of Call of Duty Warzone Fortune's Keep is teamed with secrets for the playerbase to find. Fortune's Keep offers plenty of Easter Eggs for the players to experience. Doing these Easter Eggs provides players with loot for them to use in the game. This article focuses on these Easter Eggs, where to find them, and how to accomplish them.

1) The Fountain

Let's start the list with the simplest of Easter Eggs. The Winery along the western edge of Call of Duty Fortune's Keep contains a fountain in the central courtyard. Players will have to drop their cash in the Fountain to get equivalent rewards. The more money a player puts in, the better the rewards spit out of the Fountain.

2) The Dartboard

The Bullseye Challenge Easter Egg in Call of Duty Warzone can be found in one of the pubs in the Town area of the map. It is a fairly simple challenge, but players must have a throwing knife to complete it.

Once players reach that particular pub, they will have to go to the upper floor and hit the bullseye on the dartboard with the throwing knife. Doing this will unlock the locked gate on the right side of the dartboard.

The room will contain a legendary weapon along with some cash and other items. Players can use this fun Easter egg to get their hands on a good weapon early in the game.

3) The Shovel

This is a bit more convoluted than the previous Easter Eggs in Call of Duty Fortune's Keep. Players will have to land in the Graveyard to get their hands on a shovel. The shovel is located beside an empty grave.

Once equipped, players can use this shovel to dig through mounds of sand scattered near the Beach and Bay area of the map. Digging through these sand mounds will give players legendary weapons, cash, and other useful items.

4) The Wine Bottle

The Wine Bottle Easter Egg is a bit harder to do than the previous Easter Eggs. Players must land in the Terrace area and search for two wine bottles. One of these bottles will be on the table of the area's main building, while the other spawns nearby.

Once the players are done collecting the two bottles, they will have to go to the Dining Room in the Central Keep. Players will then have to place the wine bottles on the bookshelf near the center of the table. Doing this will cause the bookshelf to slide back and reveal a hidden room. Players will find legendary weapons, killstreaks, an axe, and a Combat Shield in this room.

5) The Zombies

This is the most convoluted yet very useful Easter Egg found in Fortune's Keep. Players must reach the Graveyard near the Town area on the map. They will have to light three candles that spawn randomly in the area.

Once three candles have been lit, players will have to go in front of a particular graveyard and press 'F' to pay respect to the dead. Doing this sequence of events will cause a demonic zombie to spawn on the grave. Players will have to kill this zombie to get their hands on two self-revives and some nifty amount of cash.

