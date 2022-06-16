All new features in Vanguard season 4: Shi No Numa, new ranked season, rewards, Blueprint Gun Game and more

Call of Duty Vanguard season 4 will be introducing a host of updates for players to try out. The shooter is looking to showcase an exciting number of features in just a week’s time.

One of the biggest highlights of the season will most definitely be the Shi No Numa, a round-based Zombie experience that was first introduced to the franchise 13 years ago in World at War.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty It’s a race for the riches as warring Mercenaries of Fortune fight for the ultimate score It’s a race for the riches as warring Mercenaries of Fortune fight for the ultimate score 🏆 https://t.co/PKugu30gPD

Additionally, two new maps will also be making their way to the live servers along with Blueprint Gun Game multiplayer mode as well as a new ranked season and rewards.

So what are some of the new features that Operators can look forward to in call of Duty Vanguard season 4?

Everything to look forward to in Call of Duty Vanguard season 4

1) Shi No Numa

Shi No Numa (Image via Vanguard season 4)

The round-based Zombie mode Shi No Numa will be making a franchise return with season 4. Players will be able to take part in a main quest called Wonder Weapon where they will be required to wade through swamps as they continue completing multi-step quests that will eventually culminate in a final devastating battle.

Upon completing the mission, Operators will be able to get their hands on a new Calling Card. Furthermore, if players watch for hidden secrets while completing the mission, they will be able to uncover a lot of side quests in the swamps as well.

Shi No Numa will also consist of a zipline system that will allow players to maneuver themselves around easily as they fight and avoid zombies.

Electroshock defenses and traps will also be available throughout the entirety of the arena, and Operators will be able to use them against approaching hordes as well.

2) New Maps: USS Texas 1945 and Desolation

Two new multiplayer maps will also be going live in Vanguard season 4, called the USS Texas 1945 and Desolation. The former of which will drop with the new season at launch, while the latter arrives a few weeks later.

A) USS Texas 1945 (Launch)

New multiplayer maps (Image via Shi No Numa)

In the USS Texas, 1945 Operators will face off against each other in an offshore battleship designed for tense long-range engagements on its port and starboard.

However, there are plenty of options for close-quarters action as well, as the map contains a variety of confined interior locations. This arena will be a fresh reimagining of the USS Texas from Call of Duty World War II.

B) Desolation (In-Season)

New multiplayer map (Image via Vanguard season 4)

Deploy is a “Pacific listening post” that will be a small-to-mid-sized multiplayer map located in a dense and dilapidated village. This arena will prefer close-range combat, and the map will be engulfed by a vast landscape where one will be able to use the central building and creekside fortifications as vantage points.

3) Blueprint Gun Game debuts

new game mode (Image via Vanguard Season 4)

The Blueprint Gun Game multiplayer mode will be making its debut in season 4. Players will be made to go through 18 weapons. Furthermore, they must become the first to complete the cycle to win the match.

Eliminating an enemy will cycle to the next weapon, however, the difficulty of this mode lies in the fact that Operators will not have access to Perks, Killstreaks, or even a custom Loadout. This mode will be all about boasting a mastery of every single weapon in the game.

4) New Ranked Season and rewards

New Ranked Season (Image via Vanguard season 4)

There will also be a new ranked season and rewards to go along with it. Players will be able to compete against other Operators in 4v4 match-ups. These games will use the same settings and maps, as well as modes like the 2022 Call of Duty League.

Players will also be able to get their hands on some amazing rewards like blue weapon camo, which will be awarded for finishing the ladder event in the first place. They will also get more cosmetics for winning 100 games, along with other weapons blueprints.

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 4 will be dropping next week on June 22, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far