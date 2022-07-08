JGOD explains how the AS44 has one of the fastest long-range TTK in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone has brought in several changes to the game since its release. From the introduction of a new map, called Fortune’s Keep, to the release of new meta-changing weapons that players can unlock through the Battle Pass, the fourth season of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone is looking to be one of the most exciting seasons yet.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Reach Tier 100 in the Battle Pass and you'll receive the Gold Horror skin Gold and Fortune awaits.Reach Tier 100 in the Battle Pass and you'll receive the Gold Horror skin Gold and Fortune awaits. 😁Reach Tier 100 in the Battle Pass and you'll receive the Gold Horror skin https://t.co/LuT1JWqziy

While the NZ-41 is still a dominant presence in Warzone ever since its buff back in Season 3, Season 4 Mercenaries of Fortune aims to shift the existing weapon meta with weapons such as the AS44 boasting one of the lowest time to kill (TTK) at long ranges, proving beneficial in maps such as Caldera and Fortune’s Keep.

JGOD explains why the AS44 overtakes NZ-41 at long ranges in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

JGOD, one of Call of Duty Warzone’s most popular meta-analysts and YouTubers, has recently discussed how the AS44 compares to the NZ-41 at long ranges. While the NZ-41 is still the meta weapon in Call of Duty Warzone, the AS44 does happen to be superior at long ranges due to its lower time to kill, courtesy of the higher bullet velocity of the AS44 in comparison to the NZ-41.

While the AS44 has an RPM of 984 and with a 50-round magazine, the damage output is 1270 per mag, which is clearly a lot lower than the NZ-41's damage output of almost 2000 with a similar sized magazine. However, the AS44 shines at long ranges above 25 meters due to its comparatively low TTK of 793ms, which is lower than NZ-41’s 832ms TTK.

Players will find an even lower TTK of 671ms and 732ms with two or one headshots out of the fourteen bullet shots needed to kill with the AS44, which, although lower than the NZ-41’s nine bullet count, is complemented by the AS44’s high fire rate. Thus, the AS-41 works well for Solos and in big maps such as Caldera, that naturally have open spaces and wide terrain. The AS-44 also works effectively on maps such as Fortune’s Keep for holding long regions from cover and buildings.

JGOD discusses the recommended build for the AS44

The Solar Array blueprint available with Season 4 Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

AS44 recommended attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Barrel: Kovalevskaya 615mm

Kovalevskaya 615mm Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Stock: Kovalevskaya Custom

Kovalevskaya Custom Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Disable

Disable Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The Kovalevskaya 615mm is recommended over the ZAC 650mm Precision, even though it provides more bullet velocity, because of the better handling and ease of control. The optic can be swapped between the SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x and the 2.5x, depending upon the map and the player's individual preference.

While the 50-round mag has lower bullet velocity than the 60-round mag, the former is chosen due to superior accuracy and fire rate that is better at long ranges. Additionally, the Carver Foregrip underbarrel helps with controlling the weapon's vertical recoil. For perks, the Disable Perk provides more bullet velocity, whereas the second perk can either be Fully Loaded or On-hand, both of which benefit ADS speed.

Call of Duty Season 4 “Mercenaries of Fortune” is currently live on both Warzone and Vanguard and is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far