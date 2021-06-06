What does bullet velocity do in Black Ops Cold War?

There are many weapons statistics to pay attention to in Black Ops Cold War, and bullet velocity is among the most confusing for players at first glance. It's an important stat that players should certainly consider in loadouts.

In essence, bullet velocity is the speed at which a bullet is fired or leaves the barrel of a weapon in Black Ops Cold War. Speed is the key, and the higher the bullet velocity is on a weapon, the faster the bullets will fire and travel in a fight. It gives players who are quick on the draw an advantage.

Bullet velocity isn't new to Black Ops Cold War, but it is certainly more significant than ever. On top of that, bullet velocity is still a relatively new stat to be concerned about in the Call of Duty franchise.

Why bullet velocity matters and how to increase it

Many players are unaware of what bullet velocity really does for a couple of reasons. Black Ops Cold War doesn't necessarily explain the stat at first glance, and many players may neglect the stat without knowing any better.

Another reason is the prevalence historically. Projectile bullets are relatively new to the franchise, and they were introduced within Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Previously, weapons in Call of Duty were all hitscan, which means regardless of the distance, a bullet travels instantly like a laser. Every weapon had the same speed, which was instantaneous.

With projectiles, there are varying speeds, and at a far enough distance, players need to lead their shots to connect. The same idea is present in Warzone, which is why snipers have to account for bullet drop. However, with the right attachments, Black Ops Cold War weapons can feel close to hitscan with how fast they fire their bullets.

When choosing attachments, there is only one slot that will allow for bullet velocity increases. Those are the barrels, and there are typically a few varying barrels that offer up the stat. The most that a player can add will be an extra 100% bullet velocity, which a stat player will feel.

Not every weapon needs the 100% bullet velocity boost, but choosing that barrel is always viable and often the preferred option. Once players make the change for the first time in Black Ops Cold War, it'll be hard to leave bullet velocity increases behind.

Edited by Srijan Sen