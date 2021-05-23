COD Warzone: Best Marksman Rifle in Season 3

COD Warzone players are always on the lookout for the best Marksman Rifle.

Activision recently added the Swiss K31 to COD Warzone, and it has emerged as the best Sniper Rifle in the current season's meta. However, when it comes to the Marksman Rifles, the SP-R 208 reigns as the best in the weapons class.

Based on the latest stats, the ZRG 20mm is now the best sniper in the game for mid-long range.

Indeed, the ZRG has the best Bullet Velocity, and an aim down sight speed better than the SP-R 208. https://t.co/1ETUtwWZHV — Warzone Loadout (@Warzone_Loadout) May 18, 2021

Professional players as well as content creators took to social media to express their love for the SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle. The weapon has become a part of the meta, and recent statistics suggest that it's about to overtake Kar98's popularity in Warzone.

COD Warzone: Kar98 takes a backseat as SP-R 208 emerges as the best Marksman Rifle

How to get the SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle in COD Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)

The SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle can be unlocked in COD Warzone Season 3 by completing the following challenge: Players will need to get two longshot kills which are headshots from 5 different matches. It will take them a while to get those kills, but the SP-R 208 is worth the grind.

The SP-R 208 is undoubtedly the best Marksman Rifle in COD Warzone for three primary reasons.

Firstly, this weapon has the one-shot-headshot capacity in Warzone, which means players can knock out opponents with just one bullet. Secondly, the ADS time for this weapon is relatively high in the Marksman Rifle category. Only the Kar98 comes close to the SP-R 208 with respect to ADS scope timing.

😀Black Ops Cold War’s XM4 is an excellent Sniper Rifle accompaniment in Warzone.



😎See how you can make the best XM4 + SP-R 208 loadouts possible with a guide from our Pro-player @ghanimegaming#warzone pic.twitter.com/ymyhWgbmla — LegionFarm (@legionfarm) May 21, 2021

Similarly, players can adapt to an aggressive playstyle with this Marksman Rifle in COD Warzone. However, precision is key behind using any Sniper Rifle, and it will ultimately depend on an individual's game sense, crosshair placement, map knowledge and instinctive reflex in-game.

Best Marksman Rifle in Warzone: SP-R 208 loadout

Best Marksman Rifle in Warzone: SP-R 208 loadout (Image via FaZe Dirty, YouTube)

Comparing and testing all the attachments with the SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle will give players an idea of the best loadout for their comfort.

FaZe Dirty, one of the top Warzone players, recently shared his SP-R 208 loadout. The following attachments are the most effective SP-R 208 loadout in COD Warzone Season 3:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

- Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - SP-R 26"

- SP-R 26" Laser - Tac Laser

- Tac Laser Optic - Solozero SP-R 28mm

Solozero SP-R 28mm Ammunition - .300 Norma mag 5

The Monolithic Suppressor is the best choice for bullet velocity and range. This attachment makes it easy for both mid and long range fights. It can also come in handy for that close-range quick scope. This is the primary reason why players are choose the Monolithic Suppressor for SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle loadout.

At the same time, if players are looking to increase their mobility with the SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle, then they can swap out the ammunition attachment for a smaller scope.

This loadout is becoming rapidly popular in COD Warzone Season 3, and players predict that it will overshadow the Kar98 and the Swiss K31.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the author