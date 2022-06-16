All changes hitting Caldera in Warzone Season 4: New POI Storage Town, Armoured SUV, ATM, Golden Plunder mode, and more

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 is set to go live in just under a week’s time. The new update is set to bring a new map called Fortune’s Keep and an extensive number of updates aimed towards Caldera.

Caldera will be in for an overhaul this time, with several areas on the map getting tweaked or changed with brand new Points of Interests being introduced along with a limited-time mode and an event.

One of the biggest highlights of the changes, however, is the revival of Storage Town, which Raven Software is looking to bring back. It was one of the most definitive areas in Verdansk, and it will be interesting to see how the developers will try and incorporate it into Caldera.

Additionally, Armored SUVs, EMP grenades, and ATMs are some of the other features that Operators can look out for, as Warzone Season 4 looks to be one of the most anticipated updates in quite some time now.

All Caldera updates to look forward to in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

While Caldera will be receiving extensive changes in various parts, here are some of the most important tweaks and features to look forward to:

1) New Point of interest: Storage Town

As mentioned, Raven Software will be bringing back the Verdansk classic and will be placing it between the Mines, Airfield, Village, and Dig Site. As with its previous rendition, Storage Town will be defined by a sprawling complex of lockers filled with Contracts as well as item spawns.

There will also be a few warehouses that will allow for an advantageous video over the area, making it one of the more strategically coveted areas.

New POI (Image via Warzone Season 4)

As the Storage Town in Caldera will be near steep cliffs right in the middle of the island, its added verticality is sure to spice up any encounter in and around it.

2) Over a dozen additional Points of Interest will be added

After Warzone’s Season 4 update goes live, players will get to see sightlines across numerous areas on the island, as new small camps will be cropping up from outside the Resort to the Runway.

There will also be additional pathways, including scaffoldings across multiple Capital Buildings and steps near the Gondola Station. There will be no more movement options, and more Merceranry Vaults will start cropping across various places on the map.

3) Armoured SUV

A new form of transportation will be hitting Caldera as well in Warzone Season 4, as players will now be able to employ the use of Armored SUVs to explore some of the new areas that Caldera has to offer.

Armored SUV (Image via Warzone Season 4)

The SUV will come with a dedicated rooftop turret seat and room for Operators to use their own loadout weapons to make the most of their ride with it. The vehicle even has a Nitro boost feature and will accelerate its mobility significantly for a limited time.

4) ATMs

Throughout a match, funds will spawn periodically near ATMs and in Plunder modes, Operators will be able to get their hands on a lot of in-game currency. Players will be able to collect these bags of gold to receive a major cash boost.

5) EMP Grenade

EMP Grenades (Image via Warzone season 4)

EMP Grenades will also be making their way to Caldera with the upcoming update, and this non-lethal tool will be the perfect weapon to disrupt enemy Operators and take out AI. If affected by this, players will not be able to access their HUD information, and vehicles will be momentarily powered down.

6) Golden Plunder Limited-Time Mode

Limited-time mode (Image via Warzone Season 4)

This limited-time mode will be a more competitive version of the Blood Money experience, and players can expect to see the following changes to the mode:

Player count increased to 120, up from 100

Players drop more Cash on death

Cash required for Victory increased to $5,000,000

Additional features will include:

A malfunctioning ATM machine located on the map that players can visit as it seems to keep spewing out endless amounts of Cash

Hunt down one of the infamous Golden Keycards which is rumored to allow access to a bunker filled with all sorts of valuable new loot

7) Mercenaries of Fortune Event

New Event (Image via Warzone Season 4)

The Mercenaries of Fortune Event will also be kicking off with the new update, and it will feature eight challenges that will push players to bring their best game in both Caldera and Fortune’s Keep.

Players will be able to get rewards like new Weapon Camos, Reticle, as well as Legendary Animated Calling Cards, Emblem, Stickers, and Charms.

By completing all eight challenges, players can get their hands on the highly coveted gold skin for the Armoured SUV.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 is set to go live next week, on June 22, 2022.

