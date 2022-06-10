Warzone 2 will not replace current Warzone

Warzone 2 is on its way, and fans of the original battle royale entry in the venerable Call of Duty franchise are thrilled. The original game still consistently holds millions of players and remains among the most popular multiplayer experiences on the market.

The Call of Duty series is about to release its nineteenth entry, many of which have a way of replacing the previous ones. The player base drops off with one when the new one releases, often leaving the earlier title too sparse.

Hence, fans are undoubtedly wondering whether they'll still be playing their beloved Warzone when the sequel arrives.

Will Warzone 2 replace Call of Duty: Warzone?

Fans have known that Warzone 2 has been on its way for a long time, along with a mobile version and other takes. The new information surrounding the franchise could change the impact of the sequel and the classic game.

Warzone is tied to Call of Duty: Vanguard and the other games released during its initial run. Subsequently, the new game will be connected to Modern Warfare 2 and its list of weapons and iconography.

As a result, the items acquired in the original tile will not carry over to the sequel, and it will be a new experience. Fans of the original Warzone should not fret, as the older game is not shutting down any time soon.

Both will run concurrently, leaving the products to compete with each other. This means anything could happen when both games are out, and fans are making their choice.

The new title could be an undeniable smash hit, leading most gamers to make the leap and enjoy the sequel. It could also fail to live up to expectations, leaving most to stick with their beloved original.

The fact that many fans will have extensive libraries of content in the original game could also change things. Starting over from scratch will be a boon to some and infuriating for others, especially when considering potential money individuals could have spent.

Warzone 2 is fresh start for those who want it

The original and Warzone 2 will be free-to-play as always, so the change is interesting. While the sequel will not officially replace its predecessor, the whims of the public are fickle, and fans could choose to change that.

There have been many special events for the original Warzone, leaving many followers with cool stuff. Players could be used to navigating Caldera as Snoop Dogg or in a full-body Godzilla outfit. The lack of that ability might reduce the number of returning gamers.

Conversely, the new title might just come strong out of the gate with too much great content to ignore. Call of Duty is making the strange decision to compete with itself.

Warzone 2 hasn't revealed much information about its gameplay, but fans are still excited. Users will have to wait and see how the new entry stands up to the one that's been around for two years.

