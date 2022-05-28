Fan reveals what the upcoming Warzone 2 map will look like based on leaks alone

A recent leak regarding Warzone 2 showed what could possibly be the next primary map for the ultimate battle royale experience, as it revealed a drawn version of the possible Warzone map.

After the leak went viral, a fan took matters into their hands and recreated the map using the leaked image. This new version of the Warzone 2 map is probably the closest to reality if all the previous leaks turn out to be true.

While the hype around Modern Warfare 2 has skyrocketed since Infinity Ward announced its release date, Warzone fans are also getting impatient with the much-anticipated title.

This is what the new Warzone 2 map looks like

For the past couple of days, leakers have been reporting multiple rumors that are keeping fans engaged. Recently, serial CoD leaker Tom Henderson published an exclusive via Try Hard Guides, where he hand-drew a map that could possibly be the next Warzone map. He described multiple points of interest (POI) and shared the overall feeling regarding it.

Major Blackout vibes. Oh yeah, and you can swim apparently. ‍♂️ Earlier today we got our first look at the new map for Warzone 2 that was hand drawn by @_Tom_Henderson_ Major Blackout vibes. Oh yeah, and you can swim apparently.‍♂️ Earlier today we got our first look at the new map for Warzone 2 that was hand drawn by @_Tom_Henderson_. Major Blackout vibes. Oh yeah, and you can swim apparently. 🏊‍♂️ https://t.co/yPGPhm6Srg

However, till yesterday, there was no clear image of the rumored map. Redditor u/EMADALDEN221 used the leak to create an incredible piece of art with realistic detail.

The community has expressed a massive liking towards the art. The artstyle resembles a lot like Verdansk, which was the most fan-favorite map in Warzone and the layout seems to be more like Blackout.

Previously, Tom Henderson stated that the next Warzone map is more akin to the Black Ops' battle royale one. In the recreated version by the Redditor, fans can visualise what he meant, as the map is enriched with vibrant colors and greenery. The Modern city like a congested place, where players could possibly have close-quarter gunfights.

Fans have dissected the depiction and revealed a lot of information. At the very bottom part of the map, there is a POI named 'FORST'. The word 'forst' is German of 'Forest'. Given that information, some fans think that the new map might be set in Germany.

The art also shows a lot of water across the map. As per Tom's report, Infinity Ward might add a swimming mechanism to the forthcoming iteration of Warzone.

Nothing has been confirmed by the developer Infinity Ward and everything is subject to change. However, the artwork on the Warzone 2 map is closest to reality if the leak comes true. Fans will now have to wait and see whether the map will look anything similar to the posted artwork.

The release date of Modern Warfare 2 is set to be released on October 28, as was released by the devs through a poster. Given how the release date leaks of Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone turned out to be true, fans are hoping that Warzone 2 will be available to play early next year.

