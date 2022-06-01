Call of Duty Warzone 2 leaks hint that a secondary map as big as Rebirth Island is in development

While Activision had previously revealed that Call of Duty Warzone 2 is in the works, the developers have not exactly shared much information about the upcoming project. While fans have been rather curious about the sequel, they do not have a solid lead on what to expect from the game once it officially drops next year.

However, when it comes to speculation, there is a fair bit of info circulating amongst the Call of Duty community members in the form of leaks and inside news.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_

exputer.com/news/games/war… A second Warzone 2 map, similar in size to Rebirth Island is in development. A second Warzone 2 map, similar in size to Rebirth Island is in development. exputer.com/news/games/war…

One such recent leak, provided by an industry insider who goes by the handle of Tom Henderson, suggests that a secondary map for Call of Duty Warzone 2 is already in the works.

But, that’s not the only piece of information that the leaker provides on the subject. Tom even suggests that the new map will be as big as Rebirth Island, with the title introducing a new swimming mechanic as part of the gameplay.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 secondary map expected to be as large as Rebirth Island

The speculated information regarding the secondary Call of Duty Warzone 2 map comes from one of Tom’s sources, who has reportedly experienced the upcoming title’s playtest. According to them, the second map was seemingly visible in the Warzone 2 menu itself, but it was not accessible during the playtest.

The source was unable to experience the map itself, which is why the only thing that Tom commented on in his tweet is:

“How not much is currently known about the second map, but it has been suggested that it could be similar in size to Rebirth Island from the original Warzone.”

The developers working on a second map does not come as much of a surprise to the community. Rebirth Island has been quite popular in Warzone as it favors close-quarter combat over some other maps in the title.

However, Tom also notes that while the second map is well into development, it would be wrong to expect it to go live as soon as Call of Duty Warzone 2 is released.

It’s highly likely that the new arena will go live a few months after Warzone 2 drops, which in turn is expected to go live in 2023. Warzone 2 will have its release after Modern Warfare 2, set for October 28, 2022.

