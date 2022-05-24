Warzone 2 could bring back Pro Perks, according to leaks

Pro Perks, a classic Call of Duty game feature, could be making a comeback in Warzone 2.

Older veterans of the series might remember Pro Perks from over a decade ago. Now is an exciting time for such fans of the Call of Duty series since a remake of Modern Warfare 2 looks like it’s coming eventually.

The return of Pro Perks might be another way Activision can appeal to the nostalgia of seasoned veterans.

Old Call of Duty feature to return in new Warzone

Tom Henderson, who has a reputation in the community for generally being on top of incoming information related to the Call of Duty series, has released new info about Warzone 2. The popular COD leaker claims that Pro Perks will likely be making a comeback.

Pro Perks were a second tier available for Perks in older Call of Duty games. They usually meant that the effect of the original perk would get buffed significantly.

For example, Commander had an upgrade called Commander Pro. This would completely negate damage from high falls and increase the melee range for users. Individuals could exploit this by stabbing enemies from exceptionally far away.

Typically, Pro Perks were unlocked by meeting specific benchmarks in-game. Commander Pro, for example, was unlocked in Modern Warfare 2 after scoring 20 melee kills. Things might be a little different in Warzone 2, however.

Tom Henderson claims that the way gamers will get access to Pro Perks is likely through looting strongholds. He also noted that it’s possible they won’t be able to equip Pro Perks in the loadout screen.

Henderson was able to uncover a couple of other gameplay features that may be in the second version of Warzone. Chief among these might be an interrogation system heavily inspired by Rainbow Six Siege.

The way this feature would work is that if players catch an enemy, they could “interrogate” them to find out the locations of the rest of the opposing team. This could seriously impact how the title is played if this feature is implemented.

There also might be a bag system, where users will have to manage how many items they have on them during a match. Different items would take up different amounts of space in the bag.

A weapon, for example, would take up less space than an armor plate.

