How to increase FPS on PC in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Increasing FPS means that Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 players can perform to their highest potential.

If players are dropping frames or playing with low frames-per-second, there is a strong chance that their opponents will get the better of them. Operating Warzone with the highest FPS will increase performance on all fronts.

The battle royale is as competitive as ever, so players will want to ensure they are dropping into Caldera or Rebirth Island with settings that will provide the best FPS possible. That will take a few tweaks to the settings to pull off.

Increasing FPS on PC in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Players dropping into Caldera for Season 3 are noting FPS issues (Image via Activision)

Those facing FPS issues will want to find a fix as soon as possible. Getting a victory in COD: Warzone Season 3 with lag or frame dropping problems is nearly undoable.

Whether players haven't fine-tuned their settings or the more recent updates to the game have caused stuttering and FPS problems, there are ways to adjust the in-game settings and resolve any FPS nightmares.

PC players can try the following to ensure their FPS is as high as possible while playing Warzone:

Update the PC's drivers

Use NVIDIA DLSS if the PC has an NVIDIA RTX graphics card

Double-tap the Esc key, as many users have reported this resets graphics settings due to the game believing it was minimized when it wasn't

Disable Game Mode for Windows as players have reported this PC setting causing frame drops

Reinstall the battle royale

Adjust the in-game settings

Of course, reinstalling should always be the final option, as that takes the most time. Also, adjusting the in-game settings should be a last resort because it will severely affect the game's graphics.

Navigate to the Graphics settings to adjust them for better FPS (Image via Activision)

If none of the other solutions for Season 3 have worked, going into the game's Settings menu and messing with the graphics settings will increase the amount of FPS players are getting.

Here are the best settings for those who want to increase FPS but aren't worried about a hit to the graphics:

Display Mode: Full-Screen

Full-Screen Display Monitor: The monitor Warzone will be played on

The monitor Warzone will be played on Display adapter: The graphics card the PC uses

The graphics card the PC uses Screen Refresh Rate: Select the monitor's refresh rate

Select the monitor's refresh rate Render Resolution: 100%

100% Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom NVIDIA Highlights: Disabled

Disabled NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Enabled + Boost Streaming Quality: Low

Low Texture Resolution: Low

Low Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low

Low Particle Quality: Low

Low Bullet impacts and sprays: Disabled

Disabled Tessellation: Disabled

Disabled On-Demand Texture Streaming: Disabled

Disabled Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Low Cache Spot Shadows: Enabled

Enabled Cache Sun Shadows: Enabled

Enabled Particle Lighting: Low

Low DirectX Raytracing: Disabled

Disabled Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

Disabled Screen Space Reflection (SSR): Disabled

Disabled NVIDIA DLSS (NVIDIA RTX cards only): Performance

Performance Anti-Aliasing: Off

Off Depth of Field: Disabled

Disabled Filmic Strength: 0.00

0.00 World Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Weapon Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Film Grain: 0.00

Go through each section of the graphics and display settings for COD: Warzone. Adjust all of the settings to match those above, and the FPS performance should run as smooth as ever, with a less beautiful view of Caldera.

