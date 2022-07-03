JGOD reveals meta loadouts in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 following NZ-41 nerf

Raven software released their first patch on June 30, 2022 Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 - within a week of its release. The first patch brought a lot of changes to existing weapons and aimed at changing the meta that was dominated by the NZ-41 and the H4 Blixen.
JGOD, one of Warzone’s well-known expert and analyst, recently covered the current meta of season 4 “Mercenaries of Fortune." With the latest update on June 30, JGOD was quick to address the new changes and provide his analysis on what he thinks could be the new meta loadouts in Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone.
JGOD’s preferred loadouts following Call of Duty Warzone's June 30 update
Even with the latest update on June 30, Vanguard weapons are still the most equipped out of the three titles that have merged with Call of Duty Warzone — those being Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019), Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty Vanguard.
The Vanguard weapons were added to Warzone following the introduction of Warzone Pacific and have dominated the platform ever since.
With new changes to NZ-41, UGM-8, Marco-5, H4 Blixen, and some sniper rifles, JGOD has revealed his alternate meta loadouts, claiming that the current NZ-41 meta is “horrendously boring” due to the "easy-to-delete” opponents with less skill and effort. This article covers his preferred loadouts following the update:
The KG M40 and Sten
JGOD claims the KG M40 is a more balanced weapon in the current meta, with a huge buff recently to this weapon. Being an LMG, he believes the 40 or 60-round mags for the KG M40 is enough to take on solos or squads and is up to the user’s preference.
To combo the KG M40, JGOD pairs it with the Sten, which also received a buff, believing that the recent movement buff to SMGs will complement the heavy-hitting LMG.
KG M40 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Barrel: Reisdorf 720mm Shroud
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Stock: VDD 22G Padded
- Magazine: 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drum
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
- Perk 1: Brace
- Perk 2: On-Hand
Sten recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Barrel: SA 65mm Rapid
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Stock: Gawain Custom
- Magazine: 9mm 50 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Acrobatic
- Perk 2: Quick
The Cooper Carbine and Type 100
Cooper Carbine is not one of JGOD’s preferred weapons due to its bullet velocity but he has considered it following the recent buff. He claims that the recoil is almost “non-existent” on the Cooper Carbine and it's now in a good spot.
JGOD has put up the Type 100 to combo the assault rifle, and considers it a “melt machine,” though it struggls with its damage per magazine.
Cooper Carbine eecommended attachments:
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Barrel: 22” Cooper Custom
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Stock: Cooper 45W
- Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
- Perk 1: Hardscope
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
Type 100 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Stock: Warubachi Grip
- Magazine: .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Sleight of Hand
- Perk 2: Quick
The Burst UGM-8 and Marco-5
The newest addition to the LMG family, the UGM-8 is somewhat “broken” in its burst-fire state, as JGOD claims. Though he says that an update for this weapon is far to come, it is less popular due to its LMG state. The burst-fire on the UGM-8 is very strong, paired with a perk like Brace or Surveil to help with the recoil or bullet velocity, respectively.
JGOD has paired the UGM-8 with another Season 4 weapon, the Marco-5 SMG. Similar to KG M40 loadout, the requirement of an SMG in this loadout is due to the current movement buff across all Vanguard SMGs.
UGM-8 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Barrel: Romuald 560mm DA
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Stock: Bernard Forte VII
- Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
- Perk 1: Surveil
- Perk 2: On-hand
Marco-5 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Imerito 342mm 04P
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Stock: Imerito FR
- Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum
- Ammunition: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Momentum
- Perk 2: Quick
The NZ-41 and H4 Blixen
The NZ-41 has been the meta assault rifle or meta weapon in general in Call of Duty Warzone ever since its addition. JGOD believes that the gun is still broken following the June 30 update, claiming that the fix to the Orbweaver barrel had made it “more broken” and that the weapon is not “fun” to use.
JGOD paired NZ-41 with the new H4 Blixen that arrived with May 25's Season 3 Reloaded update. This SMG has become another meta ever since its launch, and the analyst has covered different loadouts for this weapon, all viable in their own forms.
NZ-41 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Optic: G16 2.5x
- Barrel: Orbweaver 360mm BC
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Stock: Orbweaver E Pack
- Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
- Perk 1: Brace
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
H4 Blixen recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Barrel: Bergstrom 17” F3
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Magazine: 62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag
- Ammunition: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Fleet
- Perk 2: Quick
Call of Duty Season 4 “Mercenaries of Fortune” is currently live on both Warzone and Vanguard, and is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.