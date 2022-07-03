JGOD reveals meta loadouts in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 following NZ-41 nerf

Raven software released their first patch on June 30, 2022 Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 - within a week of its release. The first patch brought a lot of changes to existing weapons and aimed at changing the meta that was dominated by the NZ-41 and the H4 Blixen.

JGOD, one of Warzone’s well-known expert and analyst, recently covered the current meta of season 4 “Mercenaries of Fortune." With the latest update on June 30, JGOD was quick to address the new changes and provide his analysis on what he thinks could be the new meta loadouts in Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone.

JGOD’s preferred loadouts following Call of Duty Warzone's June 30 update

Even with the latest update on June 30, Vanguard weapons are still the most equipped out of the three titles that have merged with Call of Duty Warzone — those being Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019), Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty Vanguard.

The Vanguard weapons were added to Warzone following the introduction of Warzone Pacific and have dominated the platform ever since.

With new changes to NZ-41, UGM-8, Marco-5, H4 Blixen, and some sniper rifles, JGOD has revealed his alternate meta loadouts, claiming that the current NZ-41 meta is “horrendously boring” due to the "easy-to-delete” opponents with less skill and effort. This article covers his preferred loadouts following the update:

The KG M40 and Sten

The KG M40 (top) and Sten SMG (bottom) in Call of Duty Warzone (Image via Activision)

JGOD claims the KG M40 is a more balanced weapon in the current meta, with a huge buff recently to this weapon. Being an LMG, he believes the 40 or 60-round mags for the KG M40 is enough to take on solos or squads and is up to the user’s preference.

To combo the KG M40, JGOD pairs it with the Sten, which also received a buff, believing that the recent movement buff to SMGs will complement the heavy-hitting LMG.

KG M40 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Barrel: Reisdorf 720mm Shroud

Reisdorf 720mm Shroud Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Stock: VDD 22G Padded

VDD 22G Padded Magazine: 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drum

8mm Klauser 60 Round Drum Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Brace

Brace Perk 2: On-Hand

Sten recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Barrel: SA 65mm Rapid

SA 65mm Rapid Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Stock: Gawain Custom

Gawain Custom Magazine: 9mm 50 Round Drums

9mm 50 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

The Cooper Carbine and Type 100

The Cooper Carbine (top) and Type 100 SMG (bottom) in Call of Duty Warzone (Image via Activision)

Cooper Carbine is not one of JGOD’s preferred weapons due to its bullet velocity but he has considered it following the recent buff. He claims that the recoil is almost “non-existent” on the Cooper Carbine and it's now in a good spot.

JGOD has put up the Type 100 to combo the assault rifle, and considers it a “melt machine,” though it struggls with its damage per magazine.

Cooper Carbine eecommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Barrel: 22” Cooper Custom

22” Cooper Custom Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Stock: Cooper 45W

Cooper 45W Magazine : 9mm 60 Round Drums

: 9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Type 100 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Stock: Warubachi Grip

Warubachi Grip Magazine: .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags

.30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Quick

The Burst UGM-8 and Marco-5

The UGM-8 (top) and Marco-5 SMG (bottom) in Call of Duty Warzone(Image via Activision)

The newest addition to the LMG family, the UGM-8 is somewhat “broken” in its burst-fire state, as JGOD claims. Though he says that an update for this weapon is far to come, it is less popular due to its LMG state. The burst-fire on the UGM-8 is very strong, paired with a perk like Brace or Surveil to help with the recoil or bullet velocity, respectively.

JGOD has paired the UGM-8 with another Season 4 weapon, the Marco-5 SMG. Similar to KG M40 loadout, the requirement of an SMG in this loadout is due to the current movement buff across all Vanguard SMGs.

UGM-8 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Barrel: Romuald 560mm DA

Romuald 560mm DA Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Stock: Bernard Forte VII

Bernard Forte VII Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round

6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Surveil

Surveil Perk 2: On-hand

Marco-5 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Imerito 342mm 04P

Imerito 342mm 04P Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Stock: Imerito FR

Imerito FR Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Momentum

Momentum Perk 2: Quick

The NZ-41 and H4 Blixen

The NZ-41 (top) and H4 Blixen SMG (bottom) in Call of Duty Warzone (Image via Activision)

The NZ-41 has been the meta assault rifle or meta weapon in general in Call of Duty Warzone ever since its addition. JGOD believes that the gun is still broken following the June 30 update, claiming that the fix to the Orbweaver barrel had made it “more broken” and that the weapon is not “fun” to use.

JGOD paired NZ-41 with the new H4 Blixen that arrived with May 25's Season 3 Reloaded update. This SMG has become another meta ever since its launch, and the analyst has covered different loadouts for this weapon, all viable in their own forms.

NZ-41 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Barrel: Orbweaver 360mm BC

Orbweaver 360mm BC Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Stock: Orbweaver E Pack

Orbweaver E Pack Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round

6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Brace

Brace Perk 2: Fully Loaded

H4 Blixen recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Barrel: Bergstrom 17” F3

Bergstrom 17” F3 Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Magazine: 62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag

62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: Quick

Call of Duty Season 4 “Mercenaries of Fortune” is currently live on both Warzone and Vanguard, and is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

