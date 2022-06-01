The best Cooper Carbine loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The Cooper Carbine is one of the most popular assault rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3. The AR has been a fan-favorite since its introduction in Season 1.

There are a ton of ways to customize the Cooper Carbine, making it a dominant weapon. That is why players have flocked to it.

Regardless of its various capabilities, there is one loadout that rises above the rest. It gives the Cooper Carbine a set of attachments to keep it mobile, reduce recoil and make it a threat at almost any range.

What attachments make for the best Cooper Carbine loadout in Warzone Season 3?

Longtime users of the Cooper Carbine will already know it boasts one of the best fire rates for all assault rifles in COD: Warzone. On top of that, it does high damage and has very few issues with recoil control.

After putting its top loadout together, players will see all of those things improve even further. Taking what it does well and increasing its ability to accomplish those feats is the focus here.

The right attachment choice will allow players to compete with any other assault rifle from long range and with the majority of submachine guns at close range. It will make the Cooper Carbine a versatile beast.

Attachments

Here are the attachments that make for the best Cooper Carbine loadout in Warzone Season 3:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: 22” Cooper Custom

22” Cooper Custom Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Cooper 45RS

Cooper 45RS Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

This assault rifle already has high mobility, so the loadout will pay attention to other stats.

It all starts with the MX Silencer muzzle attachment, which provides the Cooper Carbine with muzzle flash, sound suppression, and a huge boost to its accuracy.

There are a couple of attachments exclusive to the Cooper Carbine in COD: Warzone. A look at the 22" Cooper Custom and the Cooper 45RS will show an increase in the weapon's accuracy and firepower.

Next up is the optic. Sights are typically up to the player's choice, but for the Cooper Carbine, the G16 2.5x is recommended. This is a small and compact scope with a 2.5x magnification that lends a hand to longer-range gunfights.

Follow that up with the popular M1941 Hand Stop. This underbarrel attachment does take a small chunk out of the weapon's hip-fire accuracy, but the overall accuracy and recoil control increases are worth the tradeoff.

The Polymer Grip is another attachment choice that removes recoil from the weapon. It increases recoil control drastically, making the Cooper Carbine have almost no recoil from firing.

Now, players should look towards the ammunition side of things. The 60 Round Drums will ensure enough ammunition is in the Cooper Carbine to take out multiple enemies before reloading. The Lengthened ammo type simply makes the shots hurt more.

Last but not least are this Warzone loadout's perks. Tight Grip increases accuracy and recoil control after the weapon has been firing consistently for a short period. Fully Loaded allows the weapon to start with a maximum ammo reserve.

Players grabbing a Loadout Drop with the Cooper Carbine won't have to worry about ammo. All they will have to worry about is finding enemies and taking them down with this powerful assault rifle.

