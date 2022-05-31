The best perks to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Call of Duty: Warzone is an ever-evolving game, and players who want to stay on top will have to adapt their perk and weapon loadouts accordingly. After dropping into Rebirth Island, Call of Duty: Warzone combatants' success may very well hinge on their perks. These additions to a player's loadout should be very familiar to Call of Duty veterans, and their efficacy is just as important in Warzone.

With the Season 3 Reloaded update, players have gained access to a new perk known as Serpentine, expanding the potential build options. However, earlier perks are just as vital to a player's long-term success.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The top Call of Duty: Warzone perk picks for Season 3 Reloaded

A player's success can hinge on the right perk loadout (Image via Activision)

While the wide range of perks in Call of Duty: Warzone is intended to fit the various play styles of gamers, some are arguably better than others. Many of these perks have incredible utility, fitting well in many different situations.

The Top Perk Loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Cold-Blooded: A well-known staple of modern Call of Duty perks, Cold-Blooded prevents the user from appearing on thermal optics as well as any AI targeting systems. This means that enemies using thermal scopes have a much harder time finding targets, while things like UAVs won't mark the player on their opponent's minimap. The element of surprise and ideal positioning is crucial for success, and Cold-Blooded ensures that opponents will have to rely on their eyes and ears to find the users of this perk. Restock: Keeping your tactical and lethal equipment topped off in Call of Duty: Warzone can be the difference between a victory and an early exit. Lethal equipment includes explosives like claymores but also things like throwing knives. Tactical equipment covers things like flash, stun, and snapshot grenades. Restock is an excellent perk to ensure players have them available as much as possible by refilling a player's stock after 25 seconds. Amped: While Combat Scout is typically the top choice here, it is more than likely that at least one teammate will be carrying that perk. Amped is a good alternative in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3. Increasing a player's weapon swap speed, rocket launcher reload speed, and equipment usage speed, this perk can make or break a firefight. In the event that a weapon's ammo runs dry or a claymore needs to be dropped to stave off a pursuer, Amped ensures that players will be able to do so with time to spare. Switching to a weapon mid-firefight is crucial, as drawing a weapon faster than the opponent can give players a huge advantage in speed and will allow them to down a target before they reload or swap weapons.

At the end of the day, each player has to pick the perk loadout that works best for them, but they can certainly do themselves some favors by starting with the upper-tier perks before tweaking their loadouts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far