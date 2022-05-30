Best LAPA loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The meta has gone crazy in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3, making it the perfect time to try out underused weapons such as the LAPA.

The season began with an incredible set of adjustments. Many weapons received nerfs and buffs, streamers pointed out their favorites, and casual players have tried to make them all work.

When it comes to the LAPA submachine gun, it has remained a solid choice for speedy players. It is one of the best close-quarters weapons in Warzone, and with the right loadout, users will be able to take out enemies with fast precision.

Most potent Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 loadout for LAPA

The LAPA is one of the best BOCW submachine guns in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Let it be known that the LAPA doesn't work from across the map. This is a submachine gun that should strictly be used over short distances. That is where it shines.

Rebirth Island is the perfect place for it, with its tight corners, narrow corridors, and unforgiving doorways that see unsuspecting entrants eliminated in the blink of an eye.

Gamers can rest assured that the LAPA submachine gun will mow down squads with its best loadout, whether as the primary weapon or as a backup to a longer-range tool on Caldera.

Attachments

Here are the attachments that make up the LAPA's best loadout in Warzone Season 3:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 7.9" Rifled

7.9" Rifled Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Magazine: STANAG 50 Rnd

The Agency Suppressor will start this loadout. The muzzle attachment provides a decent upgrade to vertical recoil control and does indeed silence the weapon and reduce muzzle flash. Damage range and bullet velocity do take a hit, though.

That isn't too big of a deal, as the LAPA will be utilized for close-up fights in Warzone. It doesn't need to shoot far distances. That makes the 7.9" Rifled barrel a great choice, as it provides a damage boost and solid fire rate increase.

Next is the Microflex LED optic attachment. Generally, optics are up to the player's preference, but this one is recommended. It gives a 1.25x magnification bordered by a thin frame that doesn't take up too much of the ADS screen.

Following that is the Raider Stock. The only negative of this attachment is a reduction in hip-fire accuracy. Sprint to fire time and aim walking movement speed both receive huge buffs, aiding the gun's ability to fire quickly in Warzone.

The last attachment is the STANAG 50 Rnd magazine. ADS time and reload quickness drop, but the LAPA receives more overall ammo capacity, so multiple enemies can be eliminated before users have to reload.

These attachments lend a hand to the weapon's dominance when up close and personal. Gamers will be zooming around the map, unloading bullets on the opposition, and moving to the next zone with ease.

