How to unlock the H4 Blixen SMG in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard

The third season of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific has been out for almost a month now. One of the things to come with this season is the customary new weapon and operator. While many players may see this as just standard content to be added, some players are invested.

While the introduction of a few new weapons will not change the playstyle of many players, some may take this as an opportunity to freshen up their game. With the mid-season update taking place tomorrow, May 25, many players are preparing themselves for the new SMG that will be available when the update drops.

The H4 Blixen SMG will be the new weapon that arrives tomorrow. However, like the majority of other weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and Call of Duty: Vanguard, this weapon needs to be unlocked before it can be used. For players interested in this new weapon, here is how to unlock the H4 Blixen SMG.

Unlocking the H4 Blixen in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and Call of Duty: Vanguard

Official imagery for Call of Duty: Vanguard (Image via Activision)

Of course, before players can unlock the H4 Blixen in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard, they will have to wait for the update to go live. The mid-season update will go live tomorrow, on May 25, 2022. Once the update becomes available, players will need to install it. These updates are infamous for taking a long time, so be prepared.

Once players enter their first game after installing the update, they can begin to unlock the H4 Blixen. To unlock the H4 Blixen in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard, players need to get three slide kills in a game fifteen times.

This challenge is well-suited for players who use SMGs very well. With the gun type excelling in close to mid-range combat, requiring the player to get close and personal with the enemy to unlock an SMG just makes sense. However, this can be a bit difficult for players that are unfamiliar with the weapon type.

With a wide variety of game modes in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard, some modes will be easier to complete this requirement. It is also worth noting that the requirement does not require the player to get forty-five total slide kills. They are required to get at least three slide kills in fifteen different games.

To farm the required slide kills quickly in Call of Duty: Vanguard, it is recommended for players to try modes with a quick match feature. Modes like Free-For-All on small maps like Shipment and Das Haus can lead to players racking up a large amount of sliding kills due to how small and cramped these maps are.

In Call of Duty: Warzone, players may want to start a round of Plunder or Rebirth Plunder. These game modes feature a much smaller map than usual, which makes it incredibly easy for players to find each other and secure sliding kills. Using other SMGs for this challenge is also recommended, but shotguns work as well.

