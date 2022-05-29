Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded brings massive nerf to Stim Shot

Stim Shot in Warzone has been a source of controversy since its introduction. It has been massively overpowered, but this patch is looking to nerf it out of that category.

The Stim Shot in Warzone has unlimited uses in Warzone, whether the player needs a quick speed boost or is trying to make it back to the safe zone.

Warzone Pacific introduced a stim slide feature that has since created havoc in the community. After months of abusing this mechanic, the community believes this feature now needs a nerf.

After weeks of outrage from the community, the Devs have finally decided to give the community some good news by nerfing the Stim Shot. This feature was nerfed after the Season 3 Reloaded update on May 26. The devs have mentioned how the Stim Shot was hugely unbalanced in the patch notes.

The unstoppable healing and enhanced sliding made the item overpowered and hugely overused, and it was time to balance it out. All of the factors leading to its overuse are being adjusted and sliding, as well as the healing process being brought back to earth.

The Stim Shot has been massively overpowered over the past couple of seasons. This update seeks to bring down its overall effectiveness. Quite hilariously, players have used the Tactical time and again when showered with a hail of bullets to stay alive.

It was an essential part of escaping the gas cloud as it provided enhanced sliding, which broke the game and made it quite easy to get back into the zone without any repercussions.

Raven Software has finally managed to fix the issue and balance out the mechanics of the game. The community had previously complained about the Stim slide and the massive health regen it provided, which has led to this update.

The notes from the developers Raven Software are as follows:

Stim Adjustments | All Maps & Modes | In-Season

Slide modifier has been reduced

The slide modifier was simply too extreme. While we believe that sliding movement should be buffed when a Player is using a Stim, it still needs to fit within limits.

Added Weapon damage (received) interruption effect

If a Player receives Weapon damage, the healing effect will be interrupted. The previous mechanic allowed Players to repeatedly heal themselves while actively taking damage – which is not the intent of this tool.

"We have enjoyed watching the recent shift in the use of Tacticals where Stims have become more commonplace and offer new, high-skill plays. That said, the above are two areas where we have felt it necessary to finetune the balance."

Nerfing the enhanced slide is a well sought-after adjustment, but running out of the approaching gas will now take more foresight than ever, as players can't rely on Stim Shots anymore.

The changes are quite welcome by most players in the community. However, those who've relied on the Stim Shot for far too long are understandably upset with the changes. Overall, the update brings the effectiveness of the Tactical down and balances out the game.

AX-50 hitscan issue fixed

Warzone’s AX-50 is no longer a hitscan sniper rifle after the May 27 fix. YouTuber JGOD made a video about it, and the news quickly spread, leading to the overuse of the weapon. This quickly caught the attention of the devs, who have now fixed the issue.

The Warzone’s Season 3 Reloaded update nerfed a few sniper rifles in the game. But accidentally buffed the AX-50 sniper rifle into a hitscan weapon, meaning that there is no bullet drop, and the bullet seems to land on the target almost instantaneously.

Following the huge uproar and overuse of the AX-50, the devs noticed and patched the weapon out. On May 26, Warzone’s developers marked it as “investigating” on their Trello board. It has now been moved to the “resolved” list. Raven Software has confirmed that the AX-50’s hitscan issue has been patched out.

