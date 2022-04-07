Why Warzone needs to nerf the stim slide

Warzone Pacific introduced a stim slide feature that has since created havoc in the community. After months of abusing this mechanic, the community believes this feature now needs a nerf.

Stim slide allows players to slide further than their normal slides and cut corners while taking gunfights. Slide cancelation is a feature that players are already abusing to bring in variations in movement. Slide cancelations also reduce the time required for ADS by a significant margin, allowing aggressive players to benefit from gunfights.

Stim slide is the newest nuisance on the Caldera that players are having a hard time coping with. The speed makes it difficult for players to counter, and recent reviews show that aim-assist on the controller also breaks while tracking players during stim slides.

Stim Slide is messing with aim assist on controllers in Warzone Pacific

A recent subreddit post showed a player slaying out a team on Rebirth Island when a stim slider appeared and knocked the player out of nowhere. The annoying part of the entire exchange was the player vanishing after sliding, and the aim assist not keeping track of the player as the slide completes.

The slide speed is also quite fast for most players to catch on if stim sliders appear out of nowhere. A fine example is the tweet below, which shows the player sliding almost 20 meters and taking down enemies in corners easily. The players stood no chance because of their excess speed during the slide.

The community now wants the slide to be nerfed as it is becoming difficult to counter it with any weapon. Snipers cannot hit that fast, nor can players beam players who are slide canceling and stim sliding around every cover on the map.

The Real Cod Gamer @TheRealCodGame1 Hey Ravensoftware how about nerfing the stim shots in the Owen gun in warzone especially stim shot there only suppose to regenerate health not make somebody slide cancel so fast you can’t keep up with and upgrade you guys engine it sucks right now. Hey Ravensoftware how about nerfing the stim shots in the Owen gun in warzone especially stim shot there only suppose to regenerate health not make somebody slide cancel so fast you can’t keep up with and upgrade you guys engine it sucks right now. https://t.co/cj8GQ6D0S9

The mechanic is broken, and players on the receiving end of the stim slide abusers cannot counter players if they cut corners at high speed.

The stim shot also replenishes the player’s health and therefore becomes even more challenging to finish the kill.

Raven software has not addressed this issue yet, but players can expect the devs to act up if streamers and popular content creators speak up against it. However, most skilled Warzone players seem to be busy abusing the feature on Rebirth Island.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar