"Never buying this s**t again I've been stuck for the past 3 days": Warzone players share frustration about the Battle Pass

Battle Passes in Warzone have been a routine part of the game, going back almost to when the game was released. Battle Passes bring a host of new items and additions at an affordable and bargain price.

There are two reward paths, with the premium one being the costlier but more rewarding. All of it is fine until the progression stops altogether, which has infuriated certain players. There were complaints about the Battle Pass progression being slow and even hitting rock bottom.

The main reason why players prefer Battle Pass in Warzone is to do with what they offer. Getting all those things separately will comparatively cost more and may not be possible. Hence, players don't shy away from unlocking the premium path, which can even refund all the costs.

However, it can take some time with 100 tiers to be unlocked. When the progression slows down or stops altogether, it causes hindrance for the players. This has happened, which has led several players to express their dissatisfaction over the issue.

Warzone players have complained about Battle Pass progression

It started with a post by u/Hotsphagettiiii, who expressed their frustration over the current scenario. According to the user, their Battle Pass progression has stopped entirely, and they have been stuck at level 63 of 100 for the past three days. Based on the player's expression, it's understandable that they're not happy.

The original post (Image via u/Hotsphagettiiii/Reddit)

Due to the history of bugs and glitches, some players often recommend others not to spend real money in the game. A similar angle was taken up by another gamer who said that the most important thing is to not spend money.

Another member also stated that the Battle Pass system right now is very poor. They believe that Activision has completely ruined it.

There was also a comment about the current condition of the Battle Pass. One player stated that the previous ones, with skins from Modern Warfare, were far better.

There was a suggestion by a player to buy the premium path only when players complete all hundred tiers. This way, a player will know beforehand if there is a problem with their progression and can save their money.

However, there's a problem with the above solution as buying the premium path also gives 10% boost to Battle Pass XP. This might not be a difference maker for hardcore players, but it matters for casual players.

Another member also shared a similar experience where they have been stuck on a certain level for 2 days.

One player shared their experience of just how tiresome the grind is and yet there's little progress.

Poor implementation can often discourage players from playing the game. This seems to have occurred with one Warzone player who decided to stop playing due to the Battle Pass.

Raven Software has acknowledged the problem

There have been many complaints about the progression rate of the Battle Pass in the previous days. Finally, with the latest issue, Raven Software has acknowledged the problem. It was announced it earlier today, showing up on the developer's Trello board. This means that the existing rate of progression of the Battle Pass is botched, something that the developers hadn't incorporated.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware We are investigating an issue where some Players aren't receiving the correct amount of Battle Pass XP.



If there's any solace for Warzone fans, the issue with the Battle Pass will be fixed. However, there's been no word as to why this occurred in the first place. There's also no ETA as to when the fix will be done. It will also be interesting to see if Raven provides some compensation to help the players make up for their time.

