The best Volk loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The Volk has been on a rollercoaster in terms of usage due to an ever-shifting Call of Duty: Warzone meta.

Professional players made the Volk look like the best gun COD has ever seen. That saw many casual fans pick it up, but the rate at which it was employed in battle slowly began to dwindle.

Now, the Volk is back to its dominating ways, with players finding the gun useful in the battle royale once again. This is likely because they have added the perfect set of attachments to this assault rifle to turn it into an SMG-like nightmare for enemies.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 players need to try this loadout for the Volk

Players can shape the Volk to their liking with a multitude of attachments (Image via Activision)

The Volk is one of the fastest-firing assault rifles available in Warzone. Team that up with its incredible accuracy and virtually nonexistent recoil, and it makes for quite the dangerous ally. Its mobility standards are far above other assault rifles as well. It can function almost like a submachine gun in certain situations while still providing the range that an AR should have.

The perfect loadout for the Volk in Warzone takes what the weapon does best and makes it perform even better. Whether it's close-quarters combat or long-range gunfights, this assault rifle will be destroying foes and keeping its users moving on to the next target.

Best attachments for this AR

Here are the attachments used to get the best loadout for the Volk in Warzone Season 3:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Hockenson 142mm Rapid

Hockenson 142mm Rapid Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum

8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk 1: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

Start the loadout with the Recoil Booster muzzle attachment. The accuracy stats of the gun will take a minor hit, but the fire rate will receive a massive boost. This will help with mowing down squads before they can retaliate.

Choose a solid optic attachment after placing the Recoil Booster on the Volk. This is usually up to the player, but the Slate Reflector is recommended. It isn't bulky, and it provides a 1.35x magnification.

The majority of attachments after that will put a focus on mobility and accuracy. The Hockenson 142mm Rapid Barrel, Removed Stock, M1941 Hand Stop, and Fabric Grip all look to remove any uncontrollable recoil and help facilitate kills more easily.

Specifically, the barrel attachment deals with both vertically and horizontally recoil. The Removed Stock selection allows for faster mobility with quicker ADS time. And the Hand Stop and Fabric Grip wrap things up, making recoil a nonfactor.

Moving on to the Volk's ammunition, players should use the 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum with Lengthened ammo. Lengthened adds to bullet velocity, increasing fire damage, while Drum allows players to fire a few more shots before reloading.

Finally, players will need to add some Perks to this Warzone assault rifle. Perk 1 will be Acrobatic, which increases overall movement speed with regard to walking or sprinting. Then, equipping Quick will further increase sprint speed.

All of these attachments work together to give the Volk unmatched speed and accuracy. Players should try it out to see how devastating a weapon it is at just about any range.

