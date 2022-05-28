Best Swiss K31 loadout in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded

Sniper rifles like the Swiss K31 are always under the possibility of weapon tuning, and in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded, there was a massive update to all kinds of long-range weapons. Some weapons received simple changes to bullet drop-off on each shot, while others had drastic changes to the fire rate and one-shot damage potential.

The Swiss K31 from Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War was spared from this round of weapon tuning in Season 3 of Warzone Pacific. While the base stats may be the same for the bolt-action rifle, that doesn't mean the changes won't affect the Swiss on a larger scale. One weapon becoming far weaker in the Warzone meta means other weapons can rise higher in the overall tier list. When this happens, creating a loadout that reflects the rifle's strengths is integral to victory.

What are the best attachments for the Swiss K31 in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded?

Call of Duty players should prioritize speed on this Swiss loadout (Image via Activision)

How a weapon like the Swiss K31 is built in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded will always depend on the intention behind the stats. Some sniper rifles are meant to be used at longer ranges and have the potential to knock down a player within a split second. Other snipers are based on fast fire rates that are designed to fire successive shots from a distance before any retaliation. The Swiss K31 leans towards the second setup with a bit of an extra punch.

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Swiss K31 loadout:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 24.9" Tiger Team

24.9" Tiger Team Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Serpent Wrap Stock: SAS Combat Stock

Most of the attachments to this sniper rifle will focus on speed, but first, some attention needs to be paid to the velocity and range of each shot. For nearly all Black Ops Cold War weapons, the GRU Suppressor and the Agency Suppressor are utilized on the muzzle of a loadout. These muzzle pieces have a few benefits, including an increase in effective damage range and bullet velocity. It also helps that each shot will also be suppressed, which is always a bonus in Caldera.

For the barrel attachment, this loadout makes use of the 24.9" Tiger Team. On top of the added bullet velocity, the fire rate increases along with a more effective damage range, and it's hard to ignore this barrel.

Coming to the first speed attachment, the SWAT 5mw Laser Sight is a fantastic ADS option. Both sprint-to-fire and ADS are increased at the cost of a constantly visible green laser on the weapon. While lasers can give players away when they aim, the speed provided is well worth it.

Rear grip attachments can also vary, but the Serpent Wrap is simple and effective. It has the second-highest ADS increase without all of the negatives that come with an Elastic Wrap. The next step up can be used as well, but some mobility is lost in the process.

The final addition to the Swiss K31 is SAS Combat Stock. While the ADS is another great stat boost for fast-firing snipers, the sprint-to-fire boost is even better. This will make running into a quick scope far easier in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded.

