With the release of Season 3 in Black Ops Cold War, the Swiss K31 is now available for players to unlock and try out.

The brand new Sniper Rifle will be available once Black Ops Cold War players reach level 31 in the Season 3 Battle Pass.

Unlike many other Sniper Rifles in Black Ops Cold War, the Swiss K31 will act far more like a Marksman Rifle from Modern Warfare. The best weapon to compare the Swiss K31 to is the Kar98k which is found in Modern Warfare and Warzone. Both weapons are able to fire off shots fast with deadly accuracy.

It's a rifle meant for use by aggressive players in the same way that the PPSH-41 is. The only major drawback is that Black Ops Cold War players will be giving up some damage when they use the Swiss K31.

Headshots will be key with the weapon, and the fire rate will make up for any shots that are missed. This is where a good loadout comes in.

What is the best Swiss K31 loadout in Black Ops Cold War?

The Swiss K31 will be available once Black Ops Cold War players reach level 31 in the Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

The goal of a weapon loadout in Black Ops Cold War is to enhance the strengths of the weapon and compensate for any weaknesses.

For the Swiss K31, that means enhancing speed while compensating for any weaknesses in damage or recoil.

Advertisement

Best attachments for the Swiss K31 in Black Ops Cold War

Barrel : 24.9" Tiger Team

: 24.9" Tiger Team Body : Tiger Team Spotlight

: Tiger Team Spotlight Handle : Airborne Elastic Grip

: Airborne Elastic Grip Magazine : 8 Rnd

: 8 Rnd Optic: Iron/Default

24.9" Tiger Team

The Tiger Team Barrel is the best pick for the Swiss K31 in Black Ops Cold War. It enhances all of the strengths that players need, which are damage, fire rate, and bullet velocity. It's an easy choice to make, especially with a 33% increase to fire rate.

Tiger Team Spotlight

Reveal distance is increased by 40% with this body attachment, and it will also make ranged shooting a bit easier. Enemies will be more visible, and players will be able to make more snapshot decisions at range.

Airborne Elastic Grip

When using the Swiss K31, the Airborne Elastic Grip is a great choice for speed and aggression gameplay. It gives the weapon more ads speed, flinch resistance, and an ability to drop shot in Black Ops Cold War.

8 Rnd Magazine

When playing a fast-paced game with the Swiss K31 in Black Ops Cold War, it will be easy to run out of ammo. The 8 Rnd Magazine simply offers more ammo without much of a drawback to stats.

Iron Sights/Default

This slot will be subjective, but Iron Sights can make the weapon faster than ever. However, many players will want the default scope on the Swiss K31. That means a stock or a muzzle can be placed instead.