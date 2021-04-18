Black Ops Cold War Season 3: Leaked weapons, Operators, and more

Black Ops Cold War Season 2 is coming to an end, and Season 3 is right around the corner. Although the new season of Black Ops Cold War won't be released until next week, there have already been plenty of leaks that revealed what might show up in Season 3.

Every new season, players can expect new additions to every aspect of the Black Ops Cold War multiplayer. That includes a host of new weapons, some new operators, maps to play on, and plenty of cosmetics.

All of this will be wrapped around the Season 3 Battle Pass for Black Ops Cold War.

Leaked content coming to Season 3 of Black Ops Cold War

🚨POSSIBLE SEASON 3 WEAPONS🚨



In the S2R update, 3 Weapon Variant files, that are used to store a weapon & all its variants, were added to Warzone.



'ar_t9fastburst'

'me_t9ballisticknife'

'sm_t9spray'



With the addition of these files, we will most likely see these soon! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/FqKG9WV7uT — Zesty - News & Leaks (@ZestyCODLeaks) April 9, 2021

One of the most important content additions to any new season of Call of Duty is a group of new weapons. These are the pieces of content that players will spend most of their time with, and they can change up the meta if they are powerful enough in Black Ops Cold War.

Reports and leaks so far tend to change when it comes to what weapons are coming. One leak revealed the names of weapons files that appeared to be a burst assault rifle, a fast-fire smg, and a possible ballistic knife. Those weapons were not confirmed in the files, but players can always speculate.

There have also been rumors and leaks of potential weapons meant to appear in Black Ops Cold War on top of file leaks. Those include the Dragunov sniper rifle, the FAL, the CZ-75, and the Skorpion. Each of those weapons has appeared in past Black Ops games, and some are already in Warzone.

Maps are another major part of the content drops in Black Ops Cold War each season. It will be no different in Season 3. There are already some potential map leaks. Remakes such as Jungle, Summit, and Firing Range have been leaked for core multiplayers. But others are expected to be in Fireteam and Gunfight.

Advertisement

Zombies players will also be receiving some content drops for Season 3 of Black Ops Cold War, which is likely to be a new map for core content.

Some reports have claimed that Kino Der Toten is on its way to the game, and Edward Richtofen may be on the way to the game. On the flip side, Alex Mason is reportedly on his way to multiplayer as an operator.