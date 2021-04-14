When will Season 3 of Black Ops Cold War be released?

Season 3 of Black Ops Cold War is right around the corner as Season 2 is set to end in a week.

Players who still need Battle Pass items should act fast because Black Ops Cold War Season 3 will come out this month.

Players can expect Black Ops Cold War Season 3 to drop on April 22. Unless there is a delay, that's the best bet for a new start to the third season of the game.

What new content will be included in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 3?

Players can expect Black Ops Cold War Season 3 to drop on April 22 (Image via Activision)

A new season in Black Ops Cold War means new content for players to look forward to. Though nothing is official yet, there is plenty of information to get excited about for Season 3.

One of the major additions may be the new Warzone map. Some rumors have claimed that the new map will be in the Ural Mountains. However, other reports claim that the Ural Mountains will be featured in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, and the Warzone map will be an 80s Verdansk instead.

Another feature of every new Black Ops Cold War season is the release of new weapons. So far, three weapons have been leaked, but their names are rather vague. They are general categories of weapons instead of their actual names.

The three Black Ops Cold War weapons that were leaked were the fast burst assault rifle, the ballistic knife melee weapon, and a spray SMG.

It's safe to say that the new weapons will be former Call of Duty weapons. Hopefully, the new burst will be competitive enough to take on the AUG and the M16.

There is no other information on Season 3 yet, and players can only guess what the new additions might be.

Players can also expect a new Season 3 Battle Pass for Black Ops Cold War. However, everyone will have to wait and see which new items can be unlocked for the next couple of months in the game.