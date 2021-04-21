How to unlock the PPSH-41, Captain Price and more in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

Black Ops Cold War Season 3 is just days away, and details for weapons like the PPSH-41 are officially available.

On April 22, players will be able to get themselves some new weapons and Operators.

The PPSH-41 is the first new weapon that players will be able to get their hands on in Season 3 of Black Ops Cold War. Like most content that will be linked to Season 3, the PPSH-41 will be tied to the new Season Pass. Players can expect to have another set of 100 tiers to progress through in Black Ops Cold War.

Luckily, players won't need to work up to tier 100 in order to unlock the PPSH-41. As the first weapon available to earn, the brand new submachine gun can be equipped for use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone once tier 15 is reached.

As described by Activision, the World War 2 era submachine gun is one that spits fire. It has a high fire rate with moderate damage, but the high capacity of the submachine gun compensates and encourages a more aggressive playstyle.

The PPSH-41, Swiss K31, and Captain Price in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

The PPSH-41 isn't the only new weapon coming to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone during Season 3. The second weapon is the Swiss K31, which is a new Sniper Rifle for players to use.

It can be unlocked much further in the Battle Pass than the PPSH-41. Players can use the Swiss K31 in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at tier 31. It is supposed to perform like other Marksman Rifles, which utilize speed and accuracy over power.

As described by Activision:

"This bolt-action sniper rifle boasts exceptional accuracy, as well as fast rechamber and aiming speeds with a large ammo capacity."

The Ballistic Knife is the final weapon that will be available at the launch of Black Ops Cold War Season 3. It's a melee weapon that is a classic in the Black Ops series, which uses the blade as a projectile. However, the details on how to acquire it are still unknown.

Captain Price will also appear in Season 3 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Anyone who buys Black Ops Cold War during Season 3 or already owns the game will get the Operator for use in Warzone as well.