Best NZ-41 loadout in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded

Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded has arrived, and with it comes a ton of tuning to assault rifles such as the NZ-41 from Call of Duty: Vanguard. Plenty of assault rifles across the board have received a nerf or buff to some degree, but this time around, the NZ could be making a comeback into the meta.

When the NZ-41 first debuted with the introduction of Caldera, it dominated the island due to its damage per shot and controllable recoil. The fast fire rate didn't hurt how effective it was either. Of course, a nerf was bound to happen, and it eventually became tougher to use. However, it appears that the NZ has new changes to ammunition types and the recoil felt when firing the weapon in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded.

What are the best attachments to use on the NZ-41 in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season 3?

Ammo and barrels on this Vanguard assault rifle have seen some recent changes (Image via Activision)

Most of the attachments on the NZ-41 in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded will be familiar to players. But there are a couple of slots that have been tuned or buffed to make the Vanguard rifle a much more effective assault rifle. Not only is there a boost to the bullet velocity due to the popular barrel in the build, but the base stats of the weapon were also tuned to make sustained automatic fire more controllable. With more control, the NZ is much more competitive in comparison to lower tiers.

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific NZ-41 attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Orbweaver 360mm BC

Orbweaver 360mm BC Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Stock: Orbweaver E Pack

Orbweaver E Pack Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Magazine: 8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags

8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Perk 1: Brace

Brace Perk 2: Fully Loaded

As is the case with nearly all assault rifle builds in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific, the first step is the muzzle, and it's nearly always a suppressor. Vanguard weapons use the MX Silencer specifically for the many stat boosts that it provides. Not only is the effective damage range increased, but vertical and horizontal recoil control is also subdued. Having the extra bonus of suppression is just an added benefit that can conceal players.

Barrels are another incredibly important piece of the build, but every weapon will differ. With the recent Season 3 Reloaded update in mind, the Orbweaver 360mm BC is the best option. The main benefits come in the form of bullet velocity increases and reduced recoil across the board. Horizontal recoil was increased in the latest patch, but the velocity got a major boost.

Next up are the two grips on the NZ-41. There is the M1930 Strife Angled which will help with accuracy and aiming stability. The M1941 Hand Stop is another great option but can have more negatives. Having a Polymer Grip at the rear will also assist in the overall recoil control. It provides flinch resistance along with sustained fire control that pairs perfectly with the latest buff.

Perhaps the most important part of the updated loadout is the ammunition. Both of the main ammo types for the NZ-41 were tuned, and the 8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags came out on top. The 50 Round mags aren't bad either, but with the changes to fire rate and velocity on the mags, Klauser takes the edge,

Everything else is fairly standard in terms of perks and optics for assault rifles, but they can always be moved for preference.

