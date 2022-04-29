How to unlock Nikita AVT in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

The Nikita AVT is a brand new assault rifle that has arrived with Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 3.

The AR can be a dangerous tool for players at long to close distances. The high firing rate makes it the perfect choice for those wanting to run and gun, but with the ability of an assault rifle rather than an SMG.

In both Warzone and Vanguard, Call of Duty users might be able to find immediate success with the latest AR after reaching Tier 31 in the Classified Arms Battle Pass.

Unlocking Nikita AVT in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

There are a ton of assault rifles already available in both Vanguard and Warzone. That means a lot when looking at how Activision describes the Nikita AVT. They state that it has a "best-in-class fire rate" along with great accuracy and reliability.

Gamers will want to make this newly added AR a priority to see just how incredible it is because once attachments are added, it is as versatile as they come. From far away or in close quarters, the Nikita shines.

In the latest Call of Duty Battle Pass, players can get their hands on the Nikita AVT assault rifle at Tier 31 to experience the highest firing rate imaginable in the category and a brand new gun to enjoy.

There are a couple of ways to reach Tier 31 in the Battle Pass. A 25 Tier bundle can be purchased, so users jump up and will only be six tiers away from unlocking the Nikita AVT if they don't buy any additional tiers.

The other method is simply playing Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. Diving into either of those games and racking up XP by getting kills, playing the objective, and completing challenges will level up the Battle Pass.

If a bundle appears in the shop, gamers may be able to get their hands on the weapon with a blueprint, too. Its attachments can't be altered, and the AR won't be unlocked otherwise, but they can use that blueprint as their sole Nikita AVT.

The best part about unlocking the AR in either Call of Duty game is that it can be done for free. The Battle Pass and any additional tiers don't need to be bought to obtain it.

Doing it by grinding the games and performing well will eventually see the free version of the Battle Pass reach Tier 31. And with that, the fastest firing AR will be available in the form of the Nikita AVT.

