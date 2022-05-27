How the Serpentine perk works in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded is set to drop with tons of new content, including the new Serpentine perk.

Perks are an important part of all loadouts. They can provide specific benefits that increase a player's movement or even bolster their accuracy. The Serpentine perk focuses on damage reduction while sprinting.

This perk comes over from Call of Duty: Vanguard and will be an incredible way to counter long-range attackers. Incoming damage from all types of weapons will be reduced when the user is on the run.

How Serpentine works in COD: Warzone

The Serpentine perk was available in Vanguard multiplayer through the Season 1 Battle Pass. Players can now use it as it becomes available in the Warzone battle royale.

It will take up the Perk 1 slot for all players after the Season 3 Reloaded update. The in-game description is as follows:

"Sprinting reduces incoming damage from bullets, explosives, and fire by 20%."

A scenario was imagined in the official Call of Duty blog, asking players to pretend they are sprinting across the map. A sniper hits them in the head and they are immediately removed from the game.

NRG Isaac @IceManIsaac New Warzone Perk: SERPENTINE



“Sprinting reduces incoming damage from bullets, explosives, and fire by 20%.” New Warzone Perk: SERPENTINE“Sprinting reduces incoming damage from bullets, explosives, and fire by 20%.” https://t.co/gmQlmTjOdO

This is a painful and frustrating way to go out. Dying from an unseen enemy is never the preference and the Serpentine perk will help remedy that by allowing for increased reaction time.

When a player is shot while they are in a sprint, they won't take as much damage. This lets them assess the situation, determine where the shots are coming from, take cover if need be, and fire back.

The user doesn't need to do anything other than activate their Tactical Sprint and run at full speed for Serpentine to work. It makes for a good "set it and forget it" type of perk in Warzone.

Jay The JuiceMan @JayTheJuiceMan1 #CallOfDutyWarzone Not the cleanest shots on my part, but a lot of them landed and I didn't even break shields. I would say serpentine is fairly op #Warzone Not the cleanest shots on my part, but a lot of them landed and I didn't even break shields. I would say serpentine is fairly op #Warzone #CallOfDutyWarzone https://t.co/Z8fdrNlOUq

When it comes to those shooting at a player who is utilizing Serpentine, they will be informed that the perk is doing its job. A snake will pop up on-screen alongside the hit marker.

The snake icon will indicate that Serpentine is active and that a few more shots are needed if the enemy remains in the Tactical Sprint. If they stop sprinting and move at a normal pace, damage will revert to its full impact and the snake won't appear.

Best Serpentine loadout in Warzone

Here is a basic loadout that many feel will work wonderfully with the new Serpentine perk in Season 3 Reloaded:

Primary Weapon : Any long range assault

: Any long range assault Secondary Weapon : A short range submachine gun

: A short range submachine gun Lethal Equipment : Throwing Knife

: Throwing Knife Tactical Equipment : Stim

: Stim Perk 1 : Serpentine

: Serpentine Perk 2 : Overkill

: Overkill Perk 3: Combat Scout

This base build for a Serpentine loadout in Warzone is perfect. There are so many weapons that players can choose their favorites and make them work. Just be sure to have two weapons that can work at a variety of distances.

That is where Overkill comes in. It allows players to have a loadout with two primary weapons. Since it revolves around sprinting, an SMG for CQC battles is a must.

Stims help regain the small amount of health removed when shot while sprinting and Serpentine activates. Then Combat Scout allows for a good push after returning fire. It highlights an enemy for a short time after they've been hit.

