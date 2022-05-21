The best Diamatti loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

As a secondary, the Diamatti has proven to be one of the top picks since its debut, and this hasn't changed in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 3. Although this sidearm was considered broken after the release of Black Ops Cold War, the damage has since stabilized and remains formidable in the right hands.

The advantage that the Diamatti has over other secondaries is the overall mobility and the deadly precision of each shot, even with such a high fire rate. Burst functions on this pistol are the perfect option for tearing through enemy armor plates, even in close quarters. With the right attachments, it can be paired with a medium to long-range weapon for a perfect combo.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 3 - The best attachments for the Diamatti

This sidearm is great for quick eliminations up close (Image via Activision)

In the past, many of the Black Ops Cold War sidearms in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific were best used as dual wield options due to the damage that they had. In Season 3 of Warzone Pacific, the Diamatti is being used as a solo sidearm rather than a dual wield option. The precision of ADS and the speed bonus on the gun are better when used alone.

Best Diamatti attachments in COD Warzone:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 7.2" Task Force

7.2" Task Force Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Serpent Wrap Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Magazine: STANAG 30 Rnd

Most Black Ops Cold War weapons in Warzone Pacific utilize the Agency Suppressor or the GRU Suppressor, depending on the origin of the weapon. When it was introduced, these suppressors acted as beefed-up versions of their Modern Warfare counterparts. They offer up more effective damage, increased bullet velocity, and silenced shots, which is an added bonus.

Next up is the barrel attachment, and in any Diamatti build, the 7.2" Task Force is the best option. First and foremost, this barrel will boost the overall damage of the weapon. With the added damage, the weapon is also going to get more velocity and even more range. While negatives like additional recoil can take a toll on the weapon, the boosted stats are well worth it.

Without the dual wield option for the stock, this weapon is going to need a rear grip, and the Serpent Wrap is the perfect choice. Simply put, this rear grip wrap is going to increase the ADS speed of the sidearm and make close-quarter fights much easier.

To wrap up the build, players should equip the Tiger Team Spotlight and the STANAG 30 Rnd magazine. The spotlight will supplement some of the mobility on the sidearms and is great for supporting the STANAG 30 Rnd. While the added ammo will take some mobility away, it's mandatory for a weapon with such low ammo.

