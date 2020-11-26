The best Diamatti loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War has three pistols to choose from, and the Diamatti is a great pick from the bunch.

The three selections from the pistol category in Black Ops Cold War are all fairly unique. There's the classic 1911 semi-automatic, the Magnum, and the three-round burst Diamatti.

Of the three, the Diamatti is the best option as a secondary weapon and provides a ton of firepower in a small package. With the right attachments, it gets a surprising amount of range and can win plenty of fights.

Attachments for the Diamatti in Black Ops Cold War

(Image via Treyarch)

Attachments:

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

This is a fairly simple attachment for the most part. The compensator gives more vertical recoil control to the Diamatti at the cost of some horizontal control. Considering the burst function causes a lot of vertical recoil, using the Infantry compensator is an easy decision.

Players could even equip a suppressor if they wanted a little more stealth with their sidearm in Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer.

Barrel: 7.2" Reinforced Heavy

The Reinforced Heavy Barrel on the Diamatti is another easy choice for an attachment. It provides a 30% more effective damage range and an extra 80% bullet velocity. Those are some huge upgrades to the weapon at a slight cost to sprint speed and aim walking movement speed.

A Diamatti is already super fast and won't really be affected much by some minor speed hits.

Body: Steady Aim Laser

There are a few options that could be used for the body on the Diamatti. In this case, the first body attachment is a free hip-fire accuracy boost at 15%, with no other drawbacks on the attachment to mention.

On this build, the dual wield option won't be used for a stock attachment. But if players wanted to use the dual wield attachment, then something like the SWAT 5mw laser would be best.

Magazine: 24 Rnd

The Diamatti eats through ammo incredibly fast as a base weapon. Burst shots go downrange in a flash with only 15 rounds to shoot. Using the 24 Rnd magazine takes away some reload quickness but gives the gun some much-needed reserve ammunition.

Handle: Serpent Wrap

For the handle attachment, the Serpent wrap is very straight forward. It adds an extra 25% aim down sight speed to the Diamatti at the cost of 10% sprint to fire time. In most cases, that boost to ADS speed is well worth it.